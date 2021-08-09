Leeds United ticket news announced

James Hanly
Leeds United will kick off their 2021/22 season against Manchester United in Old Trafford at 12:30 on Saturday 14th August

Leeds United have announced the ticket details for their Elland Road games. They have also stated changes that will come into effect starting with Everton at home in the Premier League.

Tickets for the Category A fixture against the Toffees went on sale this morning. Following a review of the clubs ticketing policy, seats will be sold to all 2021/22 My Leeds Members.

A spokesperson for the club has said:

“The club has carried out a thorough review of the home ticketing policy ahead of the new campaign, including consultations with the Supporter Advisory Board and a benchmarking process against comparable clubs.

“Our objectives have been to ensure that access to tickets is fair to all members and to maintain our commitment to keeping football affordable whilst ensuring we remain competitive on the field in the long term.”

The club has frozen ticket prices for the tenth season and now claim to have the cheapest season tickets in the Premier League.

Children’s ticket prices in the Family Stand have also been frozen, meaning Under 11s can attend a game for £5 and Under 16s for £10.

For home matches an adult will pay up to £35 for the Family Stand, £41 for the North and South Stands and East Stand upper wings and £47 for the West Stand.

The Premier League’s £30 cap on away tickets is the reason given by many clubs as to why home tickets can be so expensive.

The ‘United for 20 Years’ scheme which was due to end 2023/24 has been extended by a year due to last season taking place almost entirely behind closed doors.

United insist match-by-match prices will still be, on average, in the cheapest 33 percent of the Premier League clubs.

