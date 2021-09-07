Manchester United v Newcastle United – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

3 total views, 3 views today

Manchester United v Newcastle United will go head-to-head on the Gameweek 5 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

This game will be an interesting game for both teams. The last time these two sides met was last February where Ole Gunnar Solsjkaers side came out 3-1 victors. Man United also took 6 points from 6 from Newcastle in the 2020/2021 season.

Manchester United Retrospective

Things are looking very brightly for Man United so far this season. A great transfer window that saw marquee names Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane brought in. But, it was the return of Cristiano Ronaldo that has catapulted United into red-hot title favourites.

Defensively and Attacking-wise, United look strong and if they manage to keep their form going steadily along, they will be hard stopped.

Newcastle United Retrospective

Steve Bruce is under pressure at Tyneside, a relatively average transfer window with one ”big money” signing in Joe Willock, they are still without a win this season.

While they may struggle in this game, they do have winnable games for the remainder of September and October to notch points up on the board.

Date, kick-off time and venue

This game between Manchester United and Newcastle United will kick off at 3 pm BST (British Summer Time) on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Old Trafford.

Where to watch Manchester United v Newcastle United

The game will not be televised live on any UK channel.

Manchester United v Newcastle United team news

Marcus Rashford is still recovering from shoulder surgery, while Phil Jones, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly are all out.

Edison Cavani is set to make a return to action.

Martin Dubravka, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden Paul Dummett and Callum Wilson are all in a race against time to be fit for this game after picking up knocks.

Manchester United v Newcastle United prediction

Both sides are the polar opposite in terms of form and quality. Man United are still unbeaten this season with 2 wins and 1 draw with their last league game saw them overcome Wolves 0-1 with a Mason Greenwood winner.

Newcastle looked void of ideas and should be truly outclassed here. Expect them to defend in droves.

Prediction: Manchester United 5-1

Predicted Line-Up

Manchester United XI – (4-2-3-1)

D, Gea, L. Shaw, H. Maguire, R. Varane, A. Wan-Bissaka, S. McTominay, Fred, P. Pogba, B. Fernandes, J. Sancho, C. Ronaldo

Newcastle United XI – (3-5-2)

F. Woodman, F. Fernández, J. Lascelles, F. Schar, J. Murphy, J. Willock, S. Longstaff, M. Almirón, M. Ritchie, C. Wilson, A. Saint-Maximin

Betting Odds

Manchester United To Win: 1/6

Draw: 6/1

Newcastle United To Win: 13/1

