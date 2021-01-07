Wonderkid Amad Diallo completes move to Manchester United

The winger has signed a contract until 2025.

Manchester United today announced that they have completed the signing of 18-year-old Amad Diallo from Atalanta on a deal until 2025.

The initial fee is thought to worth €21 million, however future add-ons could increase the fee to as a much as €41 million.

The deal between the two clubs was first announced in October, however the completion of the transfer was dependant on medical, work permit and personal terms.

Those terms have now been agreed, Diallo is awaiting a visa to be issued in order to travel to Manchester and train with the squad.

Amad Diallo expressed his thoughts on the move, commenting: “After waiting since the summer, it is finally a dream come true to complete my move to Manchester United. I am hugely ambitious and there is so much that I want to achieve in the game; when I spoke to the manager I knew that I had joined the perfect club.

“This is a really exciting squad with so many great players, I can promise that I will work hard every day to learn from them and give everything to develop my game. The coaches have been fantastic since I signed, we have been in touch regularly and they have already given me a lot of great advice.

“I have had time to prepare for this move, both physically and mentally, and I have worked really hard to be ready to make the step up to this amazing club.”

Diallo, despite his lack of first team experience, is a highly touted talent.

He made a total of five senior appearances during his time with Atalanta, including a cameo in this season’s Champions League against FC Midtjylland.

Diallo is a diminutive winger known for his pace, agility and dribbling ability. He primarily starts as a right winger but can also operate off the left and through the centre.

The quality of his attacking output is demonstrated by the fact he managed 57 goal contributions in 82 – recorded – appearances at youth and senior level for Atalanta.

It is unclear whether Diallo will go straight into the first team or to the u23s however Manchester United’s urgency in getting the deal over the line instead of waiting until the end of the season would suggest the former.

He will be assigned a shirt number in the coming days.

