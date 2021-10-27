Preston v Liverpool – Preview, Team News, Odds, Where To Watch

4 total views, 4 views today

Preston North End will welcome Liverpool to Deepdale for the first time in 12 years on Wednesday evening when the two teams meet in the fourth round of this season’s Carabao Cup.

Liverpool are expected to play a rotated squad in the fixture, as they had done in January 2009 under Rafa Benitez.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are currently one point off the top of the English football pyramid while Preston sit 19th in the EFL Championship.

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Ljinders has revealed that Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to miss the side’s upcoming game.

The Irish goalkeeper had trained with the squad after missing the 5-0 win over Manchester United due to illness but it appears that he has suffered a setback.

Kelleher has made two appearances for the Reds so far this season, including playing the full 90 minutes against Norwich in the third round of the league cup.

James Milner is ruled out until the November international break after sustaining a hamstring issue at Old Trafford last weekend, while Naby Keita is recovering from the injury that forced him off in the same game.

Fabinho (knee) is targeting a return for the next match, at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, and Thiago Alcantara (calf) is not yet ready to come back.

Kaide Gordon may not be in contention this time as the Academy forward only returned to team training on Monday.

Sepp van den Berg, who is enjoying his second spell on loan at Preston, will be allowed to play against his parent club after the Reds granted permission for the defender to feature.

However, they are set to be without Josh Murphy, Izzy Brown, Ched Evans and Connor Wickham.

They are, however, boosted by the return of Matthew Olosunde and Ali McCann following a spell on the sidelines.

Team News

Preston North End – Last match: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, Van den Berg, Whiteman, Browne, Earl, Johnson, Sinclair, Riis.

Liverpool (4-3-3) – Predicted: Adrián; Williams, Gomez, Phillips, Tsimikas; Morton, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Musialowski, Minamino, Origi.

Odds

Preston North End 7/1

Draw 4/1

Liverpool 1/3

Where To Watch

The match will kick-off at 7:45 pm and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League – coverage starts at 7 pm.

