Séamus Coleman takes dig at Liverpool during post-match interview

The Everton captain started as his side played out a scoreless draw against Brighton.

Everton took on Bright & Hove Albion in the Premier League yesterday and played out a scoreless draw. Despite Everton’s substandard performance, Coleman impressed on the night while starting as a right wing-back. He regularly bombed up the channels and at times looked Everton’s most dangerous player, while also assisting in defence time and time again.

After the match, Coleman was interviewed on Sky Sports and asked a number of questions following the performance.

One of which being: “Did injuries play a part?” as Everton were without several players for the match.

“We don’t want to be harping on about injuries, there’s plenty of other teams doing that,” said Coleman in response.

“It’s part and parcel of the Premier League season. You know, injuries happen and unfortunately for us, we’ve missed quite a few lads through injury.

“But as the manager touched on before hand, he never complains about the players that are out, it’s about the players that are playing.”

Jamie Carragher, obviously thinking Coleman was taking a dig at Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool, replied: “You’re not talking about Liverpool there with injuries, are you Séamus?”

Coleman smirked in response and quipped: “No, that might be in your head, Jamie.”

It’s a well-known fact at this stage that Liverpool have had their injury problems this season, particularly at the back.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joël Matip have all been missing for large portions of the season, resulting in Liverpool completing deal for centre-backs Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in January.

Liverpool play Real Madrid in a vital Champions League quarter-final second leg tomorrow, having lost the first leg 3-1.

🗣 “We don’t want to be harping on about injuries. There’s plenty other teams doing that.” 👀 🗣 “There’s no question we need to finish in the European places. If not, it’s been a massive disappointment.” Seamus Coleman reacts to Everton’s battling point against Brighton… pic.twitter.com/Oy9eO37jS6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) APRIL 12, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com