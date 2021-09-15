Sligo Rovers Pile More Pressure On Dundalk With 2-1 Win

1 total views, 1 views today

Sligo Rovers have piled more pressure on Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after a 2-1 defeat to the title contenders gave Dundalk their fifth loss in their last six games.

The Lilywhites took the lead in the 18th minute when the side’s top scorer Patrick Hoban found the net.

However, the lead only lasted two minutes before Sligo were level with their opponents once more through Andre Wright.

The hosts added a second courtesy of Lewis Banks at the start of the second half and kept Dundalk at bay to continue the revival of their title chase.

The Bit O’Red had snapped an eight-game winless streak when they beat second-placed St Patrick’s Athletic 2-0 on Friday night.

Dundalk started the brightest of the two sides and Hoban came close before he notched the Louth side’s opener after shot by former Derry City loanee Will Patching came his way.

Poor defending by Sligo led to Hoban’s chance but the hosts came alive after conceding and responded instantly through Wright, who latched on to midfielder David Cawley’s cross to bring his side level – it was Wright’s first goal for the club.

Sligo settled after their equaliser and the sides went in level at half time.

It only took seven minutes for the fans at The Showgrounds to celebrate again after Greg Bolger’s delivery from a set-piece found Lewis Banks, who headed past Dundalk goalkeeper Alessio Abibi.

Sligo maintained control of their lead until the final whistle and now sit five points off second with a game-in-hand.

Dundalk, who also have a game-in-hand, failed to move off the relegation play-off spot and sit one point behind Waterford with a better goal difference.

Sligo Rovers travel to Tallaght Stadium to face league leaders Shamrock Rovers on Saturday, while Dundalk will play Finn Harps in the FAI Cup quarter-final before facing Sligo Rovers once again in their next league fixture.

Sligo Rovers (4-3-1-2): McGinty; Banks, Mahon, Buckley, McCourt; Cawley (Horgan 80), Bolger, McDonnell (Morahan 71); De Vries (Figueira 65); Wright, Kenny (Lorenzen 65).

Dundalk (4-4-1-1): Abibi; Jurkovskis, Boyle, Nattestad, Dumigan; Ben Amar (Animasahun 58), Stanton (Murray 78), Sloggett, Duffy; Patching; Hoban.

Referee: Ben Connolly.

