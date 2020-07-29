Cork City currently leads the WATCHLOI Premier Division table ahead of the season restart this Friday.



Launched last week, WATCHLOI is the SSE Airtricity League’s first-ever streaming platform and season passes went on sale at watchloi.ie at €55 for supporters in Ireland and €69 for the rest of the world.

WATCHLOI has received a fantastic response so far with #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld supporters signing up for the service ahead of the season restart on Friday, July 31.



With supporters able to select their preferred club when purchasing, Cork City supporters currently top the WATCHLOI table, which represents paid subscriptions only and not season ticket holders, closely followed by Shamrock Rovers fans. Bohemians supporters are also performing strongly in third spot with Sligo Rovers also backing their club to make up the top four.

WATCHLOI is the perfect way for supporters to support their club with revenue created set to go to each club and with over 55+ matches set to be on the platform, it is also great value.

WATCHLOI Premier Division Table

1. Cork City

2. Shamrock Rovers

3. Bohemians

4. Sligo Rovers

5. St. Patrick’s Athletic

6. Shelbourne

7. Dundalk

8. Derry City

9. Finn Harps

10. Waterford

