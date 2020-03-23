eirSport is set to roll out a number of classic matches from the Setanta Sports Cup to keep SSE Airtricity League fans entertained.

With SSE Airtricity League football postponed until June due to the COVID-19 crisis, eirSport have made a number of classic matches available in their schedule.

Starting on Monday, March 23, the 2005 final between Linfield and Shelbourne will be screened first before the 2006 final between Drogheda United and Cork City is screened on Tuesday.

Drogheda United v Linfield in the 2007 final will be screened on Wednesday, Cork City v Glentoran in the 2008 Final on Thursday and the 2009 final between Bohemians and St. Patrick’s Athletic on Friday.

Over the weekend, eirSport will screen back-to-back finals with the 2011 final between Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk, and the 2012 final between Crusaders and Derry City on Saturday evening. On Sunday, the 2013 final between Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United will be screened first, followed by the 2014 final between Sligo Rovers and Dundalk.

Full eirSport schedule – Classic Setanta Cup Finals

Monday, March 23 – Linfield v Shelbourne, 8.30pm

Tuesday, March 24 – Drogheda United v Cork City, 8.30pm

Wednesday, March 25 – Linfield v Drogheda United, 8.30pm

Thursday, March 26 – Cork City v Glentoran, 8.30pm

Friday, March 27 – Bohemians v St. Patrick’s Athletic, 8.30pm

Saturday, March 28

Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, 7.30pm

Crusaders v Derry City, 9.15pm

Sunday, March 29

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United, 7.30pm

Sligo Rovers v Dundalk, 9.15pm