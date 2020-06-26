The dates and kick-off times have been confirmed for the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League fixtures in the autumn.

These games will be played alongside the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Slovakia on October 8th and a potential play-off final against Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on November 12th.

Stephen Kenny’s side will begin with a trip to Sofia to play Bulgaria in Group B4 of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, September 3rd with a 7.45pm kick-off, Irish time. Finland will provide the opposition for Kenny’s first home game three days later, on Sunday, September 6th, with a 5pm kick-off.

The Republic of Ireland will then travel to Slovakia in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final on Thursday, October 8th at 7.45pm Irish time before hosting Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, October 11th at 2pm. Kenny’s team will then be back on the road again, this time in Helsinki, when playing Finland on Wednesday, October 14th at 5pm Irish time.

Stephen Kenny will take Ireland to Cardiff for their penultimate Nations League group game against Wales on Sunday, November 15th with a 5pm kick-off, while Bulgaria will visit Dublin 4 on Wednesday, November 18th for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Republic of Ireland’s UEFA Nations League Fixtures (All times Irish times)

Thursday, September 3rd

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm)

Sunday, September 6th

Republic of Ireland v Finland (5pm)

Sunday, October 11th

Republic of Ireland v Wales (2pm)

Wednesday, October 14th

Finland v Republic of Ireland (5pm)

Sunday, November 15th

Wales v Republic of Ireland (5pm)

Wednesday, November 18th

Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria (7:45pm)