Women’s National League – Week 4 Reports

Treaty United celebrated an historic first win in the Women’s National League as they overcame DLR Waves, while Peamount United and Shelbourne also won at the weekend.

Athlone Town 0-3 Shelbourne

On her first start of the season, Noelle Murray put Shels ahead at Athlone Town Stadium when she scored a penalty, awarded following a foul on Jessica Ziu.

The Reds went into this game-week as League leaders and ensured that would remain the same as substitutes Niamh McLaughlin and Kate Mooney added further goals late on.

Dave Bell’s team have started to find their rhythm in their general play but there is still more to come from them with a difficult game against Wexford Youths to come next.

Athlone knew that this was always going to be a massive test for their young side and they will be better for it in the long term.

Bohemians 0-3 Peamount United

Áine O’Gorman continued her quest to win the Golden Boot award for the third time in her career after scoring a brace moved her to four goals for the season.

The Republic of Ireland veteran got the League champions off the mark just before half-time when she converted a penalty past Bohs goalkeeper Courtney Maguire.

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle put Peamount further ahead when connecting with a pass from Sabhdh Doyle before O’Gorman wrapped up the win with a late finish.

While Bohs have lost four straight games, there were signs of improvement and if they trust in manager Sean Byrne then the newcomers should turn things around.

DLR Waves 0-2 Treaty United

A first League win of the season for Treaty United was fully deserved as Dave Rooney’s side played with a real determination to get off the mark.

It was actually the home team who started brightest with the quartet of Katie Malone, Niamh Prior, Kerri Letmon and Nadine Clare all going close in the first period.

Treaty simply responded by applying more pressure and that resulted in them creating some chances of their own with Chloe Connolly threatening to break the deadlock just three minutes before she actually did when scoring from close range.

Almost straight away Treaty got their second goal when Aoife Horgan – a lively striker who is a menace for opposing defenders – slotted in. To make matters worse for DLR, Nicole Keogh was sent off late on.

Wexford Youths’ clash with Cork City was postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.

This week’s fixtures

Tuesday, August 25

Treaty United v Cork City, Markets Field, KO 19:30

Saturday, August 29

Shelbourne v Wexford Youths, Tolka Park, KO 14:00

Peamount United v Athlone Town, PRL Park, KO 18:30

Sunday, August 30

Cork City v DLR Waves, Bishopstown Stadium, KO 14:00

Treaty United v Bohemians, Markets Field, KO 14:00

