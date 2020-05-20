Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

With so many spectacular soccer stadiums in Europe, let’s have a look at my top 10. The stadiums will range from countries in Spain, England, France, Germany and Italy.

1 Nou Camp (Barcelona)

Home to Spanish giants Barcelona with a capacity of 99,354. It the largest stadium in Europe and third largest in the world. The Nou Camp has hosted two Champions League finals, as well as European Super Cups, UEFA Cups and World Cup games. The stadium also hosted the Olympic games football final in 1992.

2 Signal Iduna Stadium (Borussia Dortmund)

Home to Borussia Dortmund Signal Iduna Stadium is Germany’s largest soccer stadium. It is also the 7th largest in Europe. It has a capacity of over 81,000 for domestic games, while for international games the capacity is around 65,000. The stadium has hosted games at World Cup 1974 and 2006.

3 Bernabeu (Real Madrid)

The second largest stadium in Spain and home to Real Madrid. It has a capacity of just over 81,000. The Bernabeu has hosted four European Cup Finals. These 1957, 1969, 1918 and most recently 2010. It has also hosted the World Cup Final in 1982 and the Euro 1964 final.

4 Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich)

Home to Bavarian club Bayern Munich. It has a capacity of 75,000 for domestic games and 70,000 for international matches. Furthermore it is the second largest stadium in Germany. Hosted several games at the 2006 World Cup including the semi final between Portugal and France. The venue hosted the 2012 Champions League Final.

5 San Siro (AC Milan/Inter Milan)

Home to Italian giants AC and Inter Milan. The capacity of the stadium is just short of 76,000. It hosted several games at the 1934 world cup, 6 games at Italian 90 and 4 European Cup finals, 1965, 1970, 2001 and 2016. It will host the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

6 Olympiastadion (Hertha Berlin)

Home to Hertha Berlin since 1963. It has a capacity of 74,745. It hosted the 1936 summer Olympics. Additionally the stadium has hosted World Cup games in 2006, this including the World Cup Final. The 2015 Champions League Final was also held here.

7 Old Trafford (Manchester United)

Home of Manchester United. It is the eleventh largest stadium in Europe. It has a capacity of just short of 75,000. Old Trafford has hosted World Cup games in 1966, Euro 96, as well as games in the Summer Olympics 2012.

8 Wembley ( England National Team)

Firstly, Wembley has a capacity of 90,000 for soccer games. Wembley has hosted the 2011 and 2013 Champions League Finals. Furthermore, it will hosts games in Euro 2021. Which will include the final. The stadium will also host the 2023 Champions League Final.

9 Luzhniki Stadium (Russian National Team)

Has a capacity of around 81,000. Moreover, It is the biggest stadium in Russia. The venue has hosted UEFA Cup Final in 1999 and the Champions League Final in 2008. In addition events such as 2018 World Cup Final took place here.

10 Anfield (Liverpool)

Probably the smallest stadium on the list but it doesn’t lack for atmosphere. One of my favourites for sure. The capacity is just over 54,000.