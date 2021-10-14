Trent and Jota expected to play for Liverpool against Watford

5 total views, 5 views today

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are expected to be available for Liverpool for their Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday, October 16.

Alexander-Arnold missed the Reds’ meetings with FC Porto and Manchester City before the international break due to a muscle issue.

Trent also did not join up with the England squad for their recent fixtures with Hungary and Andorra.

Jota, on the other hand, sat out Portugal’s international fixtures against Qatar and Luxembourg during the October break.

Both are set to train fully with their teammates ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, however, with Jürgen Klopp therefore optimistic they can figure at the weekend.

The lunchtime game is likely to come too soon for Thiago Alcantara, though – the Spain international continues to recover from a calf injury.

The Spaniard has missed games against Norwich, Brentford, Porto and Manchester City since picking up the injury.

Asked for a squad fitness update, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com on Wednesday: “They are all good, they are all in a good way, let me say it like this.

“So it looks really like Trent and Diogo will be fine, they will train with us tomorrow completely normal, that’s the plan.

“Thiago needs probably a little bit longer, [he] was not in team training yet – that’s always not a good sign for starting the next game.

“And the rest [of the] international [players], some are back, obviously some are not back yet. And we will see.”

Liverpool will travel to Vicarage Road this weekend to face Watford for the first time since their 3-0 loss to the Hornets in February 2020.

The game will kick-off at 12:30 pm on Saturday.