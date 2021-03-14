Troy Parrott scores first senior goal against Plymouth Argyle

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is currently on loan at Ipswich Town.

It’s been a arduous debut season for Troy Parrott so far. A combination of injury, inconsistent playing time and lack of form have all contributed to a difficult time for the 19-year-old.

His spell at Millwall was particularly underwhelming. He started off well, scoring a handful of goals in pre-season, however an injury kept him out for the start of the league season. After that, he never really got going and his loan spell with The Lions was cut short.

Parrott joined League One side Ipswich Town shortly after his spell at Millwall was terminated and has shown signs of improvement since.

He scored his first goal for the club yesterday in a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle and was awarded man of the match for his display.

Although it wasn’t the best goal he’ll ever score, it exhibited his anticipation and composure in front of goal. He capitalised from a poor crossfield pass from an opposition defender as he intercepted from just outside the 6-yard box before rounding the keeper and slotting coolly into the net.

Prior to his goal yesterday, Parrott had played 9 matches without a goal for Ipswich. However, he was praised for his link-up play and work rate despite his lack of goals.

Now that he’s scored his first goal for the club, could he kick on and emulate the form he displayed at underage level for both club and country?

