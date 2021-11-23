Waterford manager Marc Bircham sacked before play-off

1 total views, 1 views today

Waterford FC manager Marc Bircham has been sacked before his side’s promotion/relegation play-off against UCD on Friday, November 26.

The game, held at Richmond Park, will determine the league status of both clubs for the 2022 season.

Waterford finished ninth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division while UCD finished third in the First Division and beat Treaty United and Bray Wanderers to get within one game of the top flight.

Initially, Bircham claimed that he was suspended by the club’s owner after a “difference of opinion on a couple of matters” with the club’s owner, Richard Forrest, on Monday night.

However, Waterford announced via social media that the manager had been sacked under an hour later.

Their brief statement reads: “Waterford FC have terminated the contract of Marc Bircham. The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Bircham had joined the club in May when they were bottom of the league and his efforts saw them finish 27 points ahead of Longford Town but fail to avoid a play-off.

He was the fifth manager the club had employed in 12 months since the departure of Alan Reynolds.

Speaking to WLR this morning following his sacking, Bircham said that he was surprised at the decision, but could not say much more under the advice of his legal team.

“I put out a statement today which I thought was perfectly fine, just stating facts and letting everyone know I wasn’t there and I won’t be at the game.

“Then I just found out on social media that they terminated the contract. Nobody has contacted me whatsoever.

“The owner texted me last night that I was suspended for a week and I’m not allowed contact players or staff.

“I was surprised this morning and even more surprised now. My official statement is that I am surprised. It’s all out of my control.

“The decision has been made without me.”

Waterford will play UCD at Richmond Park on Friday, November 26 at 7:45 pm with their Premier Division spot on the line.

