Waterford v UCD: Playoff final – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

8 total views, 8 views today

Waterford and UCD will go head-to-head tonight to determine who the final team in the 2022 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division will be.

Waterford come into the game in a state of turmoil with the majority of the League of Ireland drama this week linked to them.

On top of that, the side failed to win their last five games and will need to turn their fortunes around in order to survive.

UCD’s attack have been on fire this season and the side will look to end their year on a high after their early title challenge faded away.

Star man Colm Whelan bagged 19 goals throughout the regular season and has scored three goals in three playoff games.

Waterford’s John Martin hit double figures in the Premier Division but no other player did at the RSC – UCD currently have two players with at least 10 goals in the league this season.

Waterford’s dismal defensive record – only five clean sheets and 56 goals conceded – doomed them to the playoff.

UCD managed only four more clean sheets than The Blues but played six fewer games, including their previous playoff ties.

Ian Hendon will take charge of the side hoping to maintain their Premier Division status after Bircham’s sacking on Tuesday morning.

Hendon previously worked as a coach with West Ham United when former Limerick FC player-manager Sam Allardyce was in charge of the Hammers.

His most recent job was in Gibraltar with Europa Point, who improved upon his arrival after a poor start.

A challenging first match as Waterford boss lies ahead for the ex-Leyton Orient star in what is sure to make up another chapter in the recent history of the club.

The match will take place at Richmond Park and will kick-off at 7:45 pm.

Teams

Waterford:

UCD:

Odds

Waterford 19/20

Draw 23/10

UCD 12/5

Where To Watch

The match will be available to watch on LOI TV – it will not be shown on live television.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com