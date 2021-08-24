West Brom v Arsenal – Preview, Team News, Betting

8 total views, 8 views today
Arsenal kick-off their Carabao Cup campaign with an away game to Championship side West Brom tomorrow evening
This match will start at 20:00 tomorrow, Wednesday 25th August in the Hawthorns.
West Brom are back on the up after a great start to their Championship season. The Boing-Boing Baggies are tied for the top spot after a four-game unbeaten start. They most recently beat Blackburn 2-1 away from home.
Their Irish stars Callum Robinson and Dara O’Shea have shone for the team making them definite starters on Valerian Ismael’s side.
Arsenal looks to be swapping places with West Brom at the end of the season. They started the campaign with two tough losses and face champions Manchester City next.
Manager Mikel Arteta is not helped out by the large injury list he has on the team. He needs to change his recent form to save his job and will be unable to rest his strong players tomorrow evening.
The Gunners won both fixtures handsomely when they faced either other in the league last season but this game is poised to be much closer.
What do you see in your dreams?
Albion fans: pic.twitter.com/PgaOeMGERO
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 18, 2021
Predicted Starting 11s
West Bromwich Albion
Formation
3-4-3
Starting Team
Button (GK), Ajayi, Kipre, O’Shea, Townsend, Mowatt, Livermore, Furlong, Grant, Robinson, Diangana.
Injuries
None
Arsenal
Formation
4-2-3-1
Starting Team
Ramsdale (GK), Tavares, Mari, Holding, Soares, Elneny, Xhaka, Pépé, Smith-Rowe, Saka, Aubameyang.
Injuries
Lacazette, White, Nketiah, Gabriel, Martinelli, Bellerin, Tierney, Runarsson, Partey.
Jamie Carragher on Smith Rowe:
"I am a massive fan. I loved watching him last season. I think he has been outstanding even though #Arsenal have made such a poor start to the season." #afc pic.twitter.com/2siU2SR73h
— Arsenal Harmony (@ArsenalHarmoni) August 24, 2021
Betting
West Brom are underdogs with odds of 11/4 to win in normal time.
A draw after 90 minutes has odds of 11/4.
Arsenal have odds of 9/10 to win the game outright.
Score Prediction
This will be the most interesting game of Wednesday’s EFL Cup fixtures; a high-flying Championship side against a ‘Big Six’ club in crisis. This game will be close and it seems that it will not be decided after 90 minutes.
In normal time, expect the game to end 1-1 but extra time could send this tie either way. West Brom will be the more confident of the sides so expect them to progress to the next round.
Stopwatches at the ready… ⏱
𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 is how you start a match!#EFL | @WBA pic.twitter.com/OP5bCWP0uz
— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) August 22, 2021