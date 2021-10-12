11,253 total views, 11,253 views today

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool joined the Premier League’s 100 Club, becoming the 30th player to achieve that fete. But who will be the 31st player to join Salah into the club?

Last month, Mohamed Salah cemented his place in an elite Premier League club by scoring his 100th goal in the league for Liverpool.

Salah scored his 100th goal for Liverpool in their 3-0 win over Leeds United, putting him in the renowned “100 Club” of players who have scored 100 goals or more in the Premier League since 1992-93.

Liverpool’s undefeated record now stands at 16 games (12 victories and four draws) which is the longest active stretch in the division.

The EPL is set to return on Saturday, and Vwin will continue to update soccer scores online for fans to get a feel of the action. Vwin is a reputable Vietnamese betting company bringing sports events from all over the world.

Salah became the 30th player to achieve triple digits since Alan Shearer joined the team in 1995-96 when he diverted home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross in the 20th minute. With 260 goals for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, the former England captain remains the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Shearer also holds the record for scoring 100 Premier League goals in the fewest number of games, requiring only 124 appearances during his ludicrously productive stint at Blackburn. Harry Kane (141 games) is the second-fastest player to reach the century mark in the Premier League, with Sergio Aguero (147), Thierry Henry (160), and Mohamed Salah (162) filling out the top five.

Salah becomes the latest member of the 100 Club since Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy won his spot in April 2020. Salah hit the milestone with 98 goals for Liverpool and two goals for Chelsea earlier in his career. Vardy, along with Kane (166 goals) and Romelu Lukaku (120 goals), is one of just three active Premier League players above Salah in the 100 Club (116).

There are many active Premier League players immediately behind Salah on the list who are on the verge of becoming centurion members, with a handful on track to do so before the end of the 2021-22 season. So, who’ll be the next in line?

Sadio Mane – Liverpool (99 goals)

Mane’s goal in Liverpool’s 2-02 draw against Manchester City puts him just a goal short of his Premier League century. He shared the 2018-19 title with colleague Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He is also the third-highest scoring African player in Premier League history, behind Didier Drogba (104) and Mohamed Salah (102).

Raheem Sterling – Manchester City (97 goals)

Sterling is just three goals away from dining in the 100 club table, having converted from a typical winger to a prolific attacker under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage. Since 2017-18, Sterling has scored an average of 16 league goals each season for City, a huge improvement on his prior average scoring rate of just five league goals per season.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United (87 goals)

Ronaldo got closer to his Premier League century with a brace in his second debut for United in their 4-1 win over Newcastle, and a winner in their 2-1 away victory against West Ham. The Portuguese is 13 goals short of a century, four behind his current United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who scored 91 league goals for the club during his playing career. Don’t rule out the possibility of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner joining the elite club before the season ends.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com