Zappacosta on his way out of Chelsea

6 total views, 6 views today

Recent reports suggest that fullback Davide Zappacosta has received offers to leave Chelsea for more game time

The Italian defender joined the Blues in 2017 and played intermittently for two seasons. His most recent spell for Chelsea was for four games in the 2018/19 season, starting only one match.

He is not a part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans with Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso higher in the pecking order. The 29-year-old showed good promise when he first joined the club but never delivered on that excitement.

Now according to Fabricio Romano, Chelsea have received offers from some Serie A clubs to take him away permanently. One of the clubs reported having held ‘concrete’ talks with the team over the player was Atalanta.

The other Italian club vying for his signature is Fiorentina.

Chelsea are also currently negotiating a deal with Fiorentina for Italian full-back Davide Zappacosta. Positive talks are ongoing and Fiorentina are confident in securing the player. #Chelsea #Fiorentina

Source – @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/MGSMGop7ag — FFN (@news_FFN) August 17, 2021

Chelsea have been attempting to offload the Italian all summer with him being part of a player plus cash deal to sign Romelu Lukaku. This deal did not go through as Inter Milan are already stacked with fullback options.

Zappacosta has been on loan in Serie A with Roma and Genoa for the last two seasons. Both loan spells were considered successful but not enough to warrant a permanent deal.

Last season, he scored four goals and got two assists in 23 starts for the Genoese side. The Serie A appears to be a more comfortable home for the aging Italian.

With only one year left on his contract, Chelsea have two options: sell him as quickly as possible or hand him a new contract making him one of their famous loan players.

Breaking news: đŸ”čChelsea boss Tuchel wants to trim his squad and wants Timoue Bakayoko, Ross Barkley, Davide Zappacosta and Danny Drinkwater to leave before the transfer window shuts. [Jacob Steinberg – Guardian] pic.twitter.com/yunpocMAGO — Leslie Tinashe Chingosho đŸŽó §ó ąó „ó źó §ó ż (@TypicalBlue_24) August 17, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com