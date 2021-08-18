Zappacosta on his way out of Chelsea

Recent reports suggest that fullback Davide Zappacosta has received offers to leave Chelsea for more game time

The Italian defender joined the Blues in 2017 and played intermittently for two seasons. His most recent spell for Chelsea was for four games in the 2018/19 season, starting only one match.

He is not a part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans with Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso higher in the pecking order. The 29-year-old showed good promise when he first joined the club but never delivered on that excitement.

Now according to Fabricio Romano, Chelsea have received offers from some Serie A clubs to take him away permanently. One of the clubs reported having held ‘concrete’ talks with the team over the player was Atalanta.

The other Italian club vying for his signature is Fiorentina.

Chelsea have been attempting to offload the Italian all summer with him being part of a player plus cash deal to sign Romelu Lukaku. This deal did not go through as Inter Milan are already stacked with fullback options.

Zappacosta has been on loan in Serie A with Roma and Genoa for the last two seasons. Both loan spells were considered successful but not enough to warrant a permanent deal.

Last season, he scored four goals and got two assists in 23 starts for the Genoese side. The Serie A appears to be a more comfortable home for the aging Italian.

With only one year left on his contract, Chelsea have two options: sell him as quickly as possible or hand him a new contract making him one of their famous loan players.

