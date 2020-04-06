Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Clubs in Germany’s top flight will be allowed to return to team training on Monday, with some opting to work in small groups.

Football has been suspended in Germany for almost a month and there will be no further action until at least 30 April.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich said their players will train whilst still adhering to measures in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Obviously all health guidelines are being adhered to,” the club said in a statement.

“Obviously the training is closed to the public. FC Bayern is asking fans to continue following guidelines and please do not come to the team’s training center.”

Germany has seen the number of infected people rise above 100,000 this weekend and nearly 1,600 have died after testing positive for the virus that has forced the country into lockdown.

Despite the training resumption, the DFL made it clear last week it was not known if or when the season would resume, and the stop in play has also had major financial effects on clubs.

Two weeks ago Borussia Dortmund, Bayern, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen came together to create a 20 million euros ($21.6 million) solidarity fund to help clubs in the top two tiers.