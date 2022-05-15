How to Bet on Live Matches at Online Bookmaker Sites?

2,003 total views, 2,003 views today

Do you love sports and would like to start betting live at online bookmakers to get more winnings?

You are already well involved but you want to improve and learn a little more?

As the players evolve on the field, as the tension mounts on both sides, the excitement of the moment does not prevent you from anticipating the outcome of a match, you have a cool head and already know what will be the score? Well it is indeed the sign that you can go to Live Bet and enter the big leagues!

Here are some meaningful tips from the pros to secure your winning trajectory in the world of live sports betting.

Prepare Seriously

The big difference between live betting and “normal” betting is that everything happens in real time and there are a lot of different parameters to analyse.

As a result, live betting favours those who best understand the sport in question and know the different teams participating in the competition being bet on. It is therefore absolutely necessary to master the rules of the game, the participating teams, their respective trajectories in the championship and the forces present during the match.

Successful bettors focus on sports they know well and use a schedule to prepare for matches where they can reasonably predict the outcome based on their knowledge. Remember to take enough time before the match begins so that you can update your information and take into account any factors external or internal to the teams which could affect the outcome of the match, and therefore your bet.

Enter “the Zone”

Betting live is a sort of sporting competition against other bettors. It is essential, to borrow the language of sport, that you enter “in the zone”, that is to say in the mental state appropriate to win. Especially when everything is played out in real time and you no longer have time to think.

To take this expression literally, you also need to place yourself in a place where potential distractions will affect your mental acuity, your judgement, and your speed of execution as little as possible. So whether you’re watching the event in the stadium or watching it on your smartphone or on TV, make sure you’re in the “right zone” – the best place – to concentrate. If you’re chatting with friends, having a few drinks or cheering for your favourite team while watching the game, you risk making a classic sports betting mistake – a mistake that can cost you dearly in the case of Live Bet!

Identify Major Trends

Momentary fluctuations have always been a key factor in determining live betting odds. However, it is necessary to manage to grasp the “lines of force”, the trends which develop during a season, the form of the sportsmen, etc.

For example, a player or a team that attacks, dominates, is more likely to grow in confidence and benefit from a more favorable atmosphere to win. This increases the likelihood that they will continue on this positive trend resulting in a virtuous circle and therefore more predictable wins. On the other hand, a losing streak can lead to a loss of confidence and create a more hostile environment. This is clearly seen: the spiral of the defeated is very difficult to break. Now that live betting is possible, it is necessary to be able to react instantly to a major event during the game, such as an unexpected injury, an exclusion, an unexpected substitute entering the field.

The sharpest bettors use their knowledge of the sport and attention to detail to spot less obvious indicators of moves affecting the economy of the match, its dynamics. By understanding heavy trends, instantaneous fluctuations earlier than online bookmakers, you can get good live betting odds and beat them at their own game.

Keep an eye out for special bets

Before the start of a game, it is common to bet on the result, the score and the players who could score. Beyond that, there aren’t many reasons to place football bets for things like the number of corners conceded or the number of yellow cards, are there?

Well, that’s part of what makes live betting so exciting! With live betting there are a large number of additional parameters that can be predicted and therefore bet on. Understanding these dynamics will give you an edge over the bookmakers, so take advantage of these special bets in any way possible.

If you thought football was exciting when you had to wait for a goal to be scored, then you’ll definitely appreciate it when you only need a corner kick to win or a piece of paper colored yellow or red!

Bet on the Favourites… When They Lose!

This is a simple live betting strategy adopted by seasoned bettors. This strategy uses momentum swings, and it involves betting on championship favourites, even when they lose.

Now, it may seem counterintuitive to bet on losing a player or a team, but let’s be clear: this is where you can make the biggest wins. For example, when betting on tennis, if the favourite loses the first set, then the odds that were set before the match will be readjusted for live betting. This is where it gets interesting: once the bookmakers readjust the odds, you can then place your bet on the favourite at a much more favourable rate than those who have bet on them all along. There you have it, a not-so-obvious technique!

Control Your Expenses

Money is the sinews of war. You’re going to lose battles, win many more, and you always have to know where you stand. So it’s always a good idea for bettors to keep track of how much money you’re betting and what your limits are. And this is especially true for live betting because everything happens much faster and the options for placing bets can be almost limitless! So, keep a cool head because, unlike the Casino where only chance intervenes, here you can know and appreciate, practically, all the parameters. That’s a BIG difference.

