Hurling League – Kilkenny v Antrim – Starting Teams, Betting & Results

Hurling League – Kilkenny v Antrim – Starting Teams, Betting & Results, this should be an easy win for the cats. Live score updates on Irishscores.com

Game live on GAAGO at 1:30pm

Team News
Kilkenny:: Darren Brennan; Tommy Walsh, Hu Lawlor, Paddy Deegan; David Blanchfield, Padraig Walsh, Conor Browne; Richie Reid, Cillian Buckley; Liam Blanchfield, Eoin Cody, Martin Keoghan; James Bergin, Adrian Mullen, Alan Murphy.

Antrim: Ryan Elliott; Stephen Rooney, Gerard Walsh, Damon McMullan; Eoghan Campbell, Paddy Burke, Joe Maskey; Neil McManus, Keelan Molloy; Michael Bradley, James McNaughton, Niall McKenna; Conal Cunning, Ciaran Clarke, Conor McCann.

Betting
1/50 Kilkenny
33/1 Antrim

Handicap
Kilkenny -12 10/11
Antrim +12 10/11

