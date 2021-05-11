Ireland fourth in Prague Nations Cup

Mark McAuley produced a double clear round with Jasco VD Bisschop as Ireland finished fourth in the Czech Nations Cup. Credit: Horse Sport Ireland (HSI).

Ireland’s showjumping team finished fourth in the Prague Nations Cup at the weekend.

Michael Blake’s team was made up of Galway’s Michael Duffy, Sligo’s Richard Howley, Mayo’s Michael G Duffy and Louth’s Mark McAuley.

Ireland looked to to have made a good start to the competition when Michael Duffy was clear approaching the last part of the course with Zilton SL Z. The 10-year-old gelding lost his footing on landing after the third last fence, meaning Duffy had to circle, picking up  four jumping and four time faults as a result.

Sligo’s Richard Howley and Arlo De Blondel had 4 faults at the very last fence and a time fault.

Mayo’s Michael G Duffy with Lapuccino 2 (ISH) also finished with five faults.

Louth’s Mark McAuley with Jasco VD Bisschop delivered a vital clear which meant Ireland made the cut for the second round.

The second round saw Ireland improve. Duffy and Zilton SL Z finished with just a time fault second time out.

Howley and Arlo De Blondel lowered a single fence for 4 faults, with Michael G Duffy and The Irish Sport Horse Lapuccino 2 adding a clear.

McAuley completed his double clear performance with Jasco VD Bisschop, leaving Ireland on a final score of 11 faults. They finished just over a fence off winners Czech Republic who lifted the trophy on home soil on a final score of six faults. Denmark finished on eight faults to claim runner-up spot, while halfway leaders Belgium finished third on nine faults.

 

