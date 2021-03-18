Jack Kennedy quotes on Cheltenham faller Envoi Allen

Disappointed Jack Kennedy said Envoi Allen had been “very keen” before falling at the fourth fence of the Marsh Novices’ Chase as he gave an update on the seven year old.

🚨 Envoi Allen a faller in the Marsh! Jack Kennedy & the horse both up & OK pic.twitter.com/AnABHXSXye — Racing TV (@RacingTV) March 18, 2021

The 4-9 favourite had been many punters’ idea of the banker of the week in a race eventually won by Chantry House.

Kennedy said: “He is fine, so that’s the main thing. He was very keen down over the first few fences and he was very brave over the first two.

“He went down and popped the third fence then and I thought he might be settling into it, but he went down and let fly at that one and fell. That’s hugely disappointing, but we live to fight another day.

“He was just doing too much with me in behind horses and he just came up out of my hands and landed on the top of the fence. He will learn from it, I suppose. He’s never made a mistake in his life so that was probably too good to be true. Something was going to happen at some point, so he will learn from it.”

