🌟 GAA Rounders All-Stars 2025: Breaffy, Carrickmacross, Glynn Barntown, Erne Eagles & Galway Rapparees Lead the Way Ahead of Osprey Awards Night

By SportsNewsIreland Staff

The cream of Irish Rounders will gather at the Osprey Hotel in Naas on Friday, 1st November, as over 220 guests attend the 2025 GAA Rounders All-Stars Awards Night — a black-tie celebration honouring the sport’s top players and clubs from another record-breaking season.

After a year that saw the game continue to grow across all four provinces, the Roll of Honour reflects the balance between established heavyweights and emerging forces. Glynn Barntown, Erne Eagles, St Senans, and Galway Rapparees dominate the nominations lists following outstanding campaigns at senior and intermediate level.

🏆 A Celebration of Rounders Excellence

In Leinster, Glynn Barntown once again set the benchmark for consistency, claiming both Senior Team of the Year and Leinster Club of the Year after another exceptional season.

Erne Eagles continue to lead the way in Ulster, collecting Ulster Club of the Year and producing a host of All-Star nominees across all categories, while St Senans (Limerick) dominated at Junior level, claiming multiple All-Star honours and the title of Munster Club of the Year.

In Connacht, it was a brilliant year for Galway City Rapparees, who captured the Connacht Club of the Year title following a breakthrough season across multiple grades. The club’s rapid rise since its foundation in 2021 has been one of the sport’s great stories, highlighted by Ili Tuimauga’s Intermediate Men’s All-Star award — the first in their history. Rapparees’ success at both adult and juvenile levels underlines the club’s growing presence as a major force in western Rounders.

At intermediate level, Emo (Laois) take Intermediate Team of the Year, while Kilmore (Roscommon) claim Junior Team of the Year after an impressive and consistent campaign.

⭐ Individual and Club Award Winners

Connacht Club of the Year: Galway Rapparees

Munster Club of the Year: St Senans (Limerick)

Leinster Club of the Year: Glynn Barntown (Wexford)

Ulster Club of the Year: Erne Eagles (Cavan)

Senior Team of the Year: Glynn Barntown (Wexford)

Intermediate Team of the Year: Emo (Laois)

Junior Team of the Year: Kilmore (Roscommon)

Intermediate & Junior All-Stars

Intermediate Men’s All-Star: Ili Tuimauga (Galway Rapparees)

Ili Tuimauga (Galway Rapparees) Intermediate Ladies All-Star: Hannah McNamee (The Heath, Laois)

Hannah McNamee (The Heath, Laois) Intermediate Mixed – Male All-Star: Justin Perrin (Erne Eagles, Cavan)

Justin Perrin (Erne Eagles, Cavan) Intermediate Mixed – Female All-Star: Maggie Brady (Erne Eagles, Cavan)

Maggie Brady (Erne Eagles, Cavan) Junior Men’s All-Star: John Paul Mulvihill (St Senans, Limerick)

John Paul Mulvihill (St Senans, Limerick) Junior Ladies All-Star: Julianne Smith (Inniskeen, Monaghan)

Julianne Smith (Inniskeen, Monaghan) Junior Mixed – Male All-Star: Niall Sheehy (St Senans, Limerick)

Niall Sheehy (St Senans, Limerick) Junior Mixed – Female All-Star: Louie Kelly (St Senans, Limerick)

🥎 Senior Ladies All-Star Nominees

Pitcher: Michelle Hopkins (Breaffy), Irene Scanlon (Erne Eagles), Joanne Murphy (Raheen)

Back Catcher: Katie Groonell (Breaffy), Áine Reilly (Erne Eagles), Leah Mullins (Cuchulainn)

1st Base: Margaret Fitzgibbon (Breaffy), Rachel Reilly (Erne Eagles), Sheena King (Glynn Barntown)

2nd Base: Mary Roche (Glynn Barntown), Geraldine Goldrick (Erne Eagles), Gillian Nolan (Cuchulainn)

3rd Base: Paula Doherty (Breaffy), Maggie Brady (Erne Eagles), Alisha Reddy (Glynn Barntown)

Short Stop: Fainche Higgins (Erne Eagles), Caroline Waters (Cuchulainn), Ann-Marie Dunphy (Glynn Barntown)

Left Outfield: Lisa Flood (Erne Eagles), Amy Moloney (Cuchulainn), Katie Kenny (Breaffy)

Centre Outfield: Shirleen Burns (Erne Eagles), Abbie Delaney (Glynn Barntown), Aileen Gavin (Breaffy)

Right Outfield: Lindsey O’Reilly (Erne Eagles), Marian Shier (Cuchulainn), Claire Burke (Breaffy)

Roaming: Leanne Carroll (Cuchulainn), Chloe Doyle (Glynn Barntown), Lindsey O’Reilly (Erne Eagles)

⚾ Senior Men’s All-Star Nominees

Pitcher: Colin Cannon (Breaffy), Jason Tennant (Glynn Barntown), Barry Lambe (Carrickmacross Emmets)

Back Catcher: Gary Jordan (Glynn Barntown), Colm Kiernan (Carrickmacross Emmets), Jamie Murphy (Breaffy)

1st Base: Frank Duffy (Carrickmacross Emmets), Shane Sheridan (Erne Eagles), Aidan Jayne (Glynn Barntown)

2nd Base: Ronan Kiernan (Carrickmacross Emmets), Gerard Clerkin (Erne Eagles), Gary Boland (Glynn Barntown)

3rd Base: Justin Burns (Carrickmacross Emmets), Paul Delaney (Glynn Barntown), Patrick Heneghan (Breaffy)

Short Stop: Mark Jennings (Breaffy), Michael Cullen (Erne Eagles), Paul Cooper (Glynn Barntown)

Left Outfield: Owen Roe O’Reilly (Erne Eagles), Colm Jordan (Breaffy), Declan Finnegan (Carrickmacross Emmets)

Centre Outfield: John Gibbons (Breaffy), James Byrne (Limekiln), Oran Kiernan (Carrickmacross Emmets)

Right Outfield: Mick Kelly (Glynn Barntown), Euan Matthews (Carrickmacross Emmets), Justin Perrin (Erne Eagles)

Roaming: Patrick Bermingham (Carrickmacross Emmets), Ciaran Weldon (Limekiln), Justin Perrin (Erne Eagles)

⚾ Senior Mixed All-Star Nominees

Female Nominees

Michelle Hopkins (Breaffy) – Pitcher

Katie Groonell (Breaffy) – Back Catcher

Leah Mullins (Cuchulainn) – Back Catcher

Gráinne Gavin (Breaffy) – 3rd Base

Fainche Higgins (Erne Eagles) – 3rd Base

Áine Reilly (Erne Eagles) – Back Catcher

Male Nominees

Colm Jordan (Breaffy) – Left Outfield

Peadar Waters (Cuchulainn) – Pitcher

Gary O’Reilly (Erne Eagles) – Pitcher

Gary Jordan (Glynn Barntown) – Back Catcher / Left Outfield

Dwayne Keane (The Heath) – Pitcher

Colin Cannon (Breaffy) – 2nd Base / Short Stop

🎩 All-Stars Awards Night – Osprey Hotel

The Osprey Hotel in Naas will host the 2025 GAA Rounders All-Stars Awards Night, where over 220 players, officials, and guests will gather for a night of celebration and recognition.

The black-tie event will include a banquet dinner, live entertainment, and guest speakers, culminating in the presentation of the Senior All-Star awards, which represent the highest individual honours in the sport.

With record participation and new clubs joining nationwide, the event marks another major step forward for Rounders as one of the fastest-growing sports within the GAA family.

Congratulations to all nominees and winners! Your achievements continue to raise the bar and inspire the next generation of Rounders players across Ireland.

#GAARounders #AllStars #RoundersFamily #SportsNewsIreland #GAARounders2025