Farrell Names Ireland Rugby Squad for November Internationals

🏉 Farrell Names Ireland Squad for Gallagher Cup and Quilter Nations Series

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Men’s Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for the Gallagher Cup clash against New Zealand in Chicago and the upcoming Quilter Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Ireland open their packed Autumn window with a Soldier Field rematch against New Zealand on Saturday, 1 November, before returning home to face Japan, Australia, and South Africa across three consecutive weekends in Dublin.

🇮🇪 Doris to Captain Ireland

Caelan Doris will captain the side, while Leinster prop Paddy McCarthy earns his first call-up and could make his Test debut.

Connacht winger Shayne Bolton, who won his first cap against Portugal during the summer, joins uncapped Munster forwards Edwin Edogbo and Brian Gleeson as travelling cover for the Chicago fixture.

Notable absentees include Hugo Keenan, Joe McCarthy, Calvin Nash, and Cormac Izuchukwu, who were unavailable for selection through injury.

The squad will assemble at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday, 20 October, before flying to Chicago on Tuesday, 21 October.

🏆 Gallagher Cup and Quilter Nations Series Fixtures

The Gallagher Cup:

• Saturday, 1 November: Ireland v New Zealand – Soldier Field, Chicago (3.10pm local / 8.10pm Irish)

The Quilter Nations Series:

• Saturday, 8 November: Ireland v Japan – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (12.40pm)

• Saturday, 15 November: Ireland v Australia – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (8.10pm)

• Saturday, 22 November: Ireland v South Africa – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (5.40pm)

Tickets for the Australia and South Africa matches are now sold out, with limited availability for the opener against Japan.

🗣️ Farrell Excited by the Challenge Ahead

“There’s an exciting look to the panel and a great blend of experience and youth,” said Andy Farrell.

“We’ve got players returning from injury, others pushing through after strong summers, and now an opportunity for everyone to stake their claim heading into a massive year for Irish rugby.”

Farrell acknowledged the demanding nature of the November schedule, with four southern hemisphere opponents in succession, adding:

“New Zealand in Chicago will be special. It’s a city where we’ve had great memories before, and I’m sure the Irish fans in the US will turn out in force. Then it’s back to the Aviva for three world-class Tests in front of an incredible home crowd.”

📊 Age Profile: Experience and Balance – but an Eye on 2027

The overall average age of Ireland’s 34-man squad is 27.1 years, with the forwards averaging 26.5 and the backs 27.6.

That blend gives Farrell’s team a balance of experience and physical peak heading into this Test window. However, looking ahead to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, Ireland’s backline will be older than ideal. By then, stars like Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, and Jamison Gibson-Park will all be in their early to mid-30s, placing greater importance on the emergence of younger talents such as Jamie Osborne and Sam Prendergast.

Farrell and his coaching staff will be keen to see how those younger options handle top-tier opposition this autumn, as Ireland’s evolution towards the next World Cup cycle continues.

📺 Broadcast Details

Gallagher Cup (v New Zealand): Virgin Media One (ROI) / TNT Sports (UK)

Quilter Nations Series: RTÉ (ROI) / TNT Sports (UK)

🇮🇪 Ireland Squad – November 2025

Forwards (19):

Thomas Ahern, Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris (captain), Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Rónan Kelleher, Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy*, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier.

Backs (15):

Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Tommy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale.

*Denotes uncapped player

Average squad age: 27.1 years

Average forwards age: 26.5 years

Average backs age: 27.6 years