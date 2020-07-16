The revised draws for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships have taken place this evening in Croke Park.
The draws in full are:
Senior Championship
Group 1
Cork
Galway
Offaly
Wexford
Group 2
Kilkenny
Limerick
Waterford
Westmeath
Group 3
Clare
Dublin
Tipperary
• The structure of this competition will see the winners of Groups 1 and 2 proceed directly to the Semi-Finals.
• The Quarter-Finals of the Senior Championship will see a further draw take place where the winner of Group 3 and the runners-up of Groups 1, 2 and 3 will play each other.
Intermediate Championship
Group 1
Dublin
Galway
Kildare
Laois
Group 2
Cork
Kerry
Meath
Group 3
Derry
Down
Kilkenny
Group 4
Antrim
Carlow
Tipperary
• The structure of this competition will see the winners of each group progress to the Semi-Finals, with the winner of Group 1 playing the winner of Group 2, and the winner of Group 3 playing the winner of Group 4.
Premier Junior Championship
Group 1
Clare
Offaly
Wexford
Group 2
Armagh
Limerick
Roscommon
Waterford
• The structure of this competition will see both the winners and runners-up in each group progress to the Semi-Finals.
A full fixtures schedule for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships will follow in due course with the intercounty season set to begin from October 17th onwards.