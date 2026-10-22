2027 Provincial Senior Football Championship Draws Confirmed for November 19

GAA fans can officially mark their calendars, as the dates and broadcasting details for the upcoming season’s setup have been finalized. The official draws for the 2027 provincial senior football championships are scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 19.

The much-anticipated event will be broadcast live via streaming on GAA+. To give fans a comprehensive viewing experience, the broadcast is set to feature expert panel discussions alongside immediate reactions from players as the pairings are revealed.

Defending Champions Ready to Defend Their Crowns

As counties look ahead to the new campaign, attention naturally turns to the reigning title holders who will be putting their provincial crowns on the line in 2027. The teams returning as targets after a successful run this year include:

Armagh

Westmeath

Roscommon

Kerry

Hurling Championships Follow a Different Path

While football supporters await the luck of the draw next month, followers of the small ball game will notice a different format. Officials confirmed that no draws are required for the Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships. Instead, the round-robin fixtures are scheduled automatically each year on a rotating basis.

Stay tuned to GAA+ and local coverage on November 19 as the road to the 2027 provincial football titles officially begins.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com