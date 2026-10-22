The stage is officially set for an enthralling showdown in the county club championship as Pearse Stadium prepares to host the Galway Senior Hurling Championship (SHC) final for the second consecutive year. Scheduled for Sunday week, November 1, at 3:00 PM, the premier decider will be broadcast live on TG4, bringing the action to hurling fans across the country.

While Kenny Park in Athenry is widely regarded as the spiritual heartland of Galway hurling—having staged the Tom Callanan Cup decider two years ago—this year’s blockbuster pairing will once again light up Salthill.

The Path to the Final: A Historic Pairing

The 2026 decider features a wonderfully novel pairing as Tommy Larkins prepare to lock horns with Loughrea. Both sides earned their places in the final following hard-fought, contrasting semi-final victories:

Tommy Larkins: Are celebrating a monumental milestone, advancing to their first SHC final in a remarkable 55 years. They booked their ticket to Salthill following an epic, nerve-wracking 2-26 to 1-27 victory over Clarinbridge after extra-time last Saturday.

Are celebrating a monumental milestone, advancing to their first SHC final in a remarkable 55 years. They booked their ticket to Salthill following an epic, nerve-wracking 2-26 to 1-27 victory over Clarinbridge after extra-time last Saturday. Loughrea: Kept their ambitious three-in-a-row championship dreams alive by finishing with a strong flourish to overcome Craughwell 0-20 to 0-15 in Sunday’s second semi-final.

A Festival of County Hurling Finals

The senior showpiece is part of a massive weekend of club hurling action across Galway, featuring several key finals and curtain-raisers:

Sunday, November 1: ‘Premier’ JHC Final: Abbeyknockmoy vs. Sylane at 1:00 PM (preceding the senior final).

Saturday, October 31 (at Kenny Park): IHC Final: Mullagh and Kilconieron square off at 3:30 PM. JHC ‘D’ Decider: Loughrea and Kiltormer serve as the curtain-raiser at 1:30 PM.



With Tommy Larkins looking to end a half-century wait for senior glory, and Loughrea driving hard to protect their championship dynasty, November 1 promises to deliver an unforgettable afternoon of top-tier club hurling at Pearse Stadium.

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