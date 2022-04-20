7 ways to become an expert on Gaelic games

5,001 total views, 5,001 views today

We all know about betting on various games and tournaments, and there is ample to bet on if you like Irish sports and athletes.

Some of the biggest names in the world of Irish sports betting are Katie Taylor (Boxing), Brian O’ Driscoll (Rugby), Roy Keane (football), and Conor McGregor (Mixed Martial Arts). As much as it is rich in history, Ireland is also right in sports, and punters following Irish sports always place wagers on their favourite country sportsmen.

Apart from the international and professional games that Irish sportspeople enjoy, there is also another set of games that are played solely by the Irish and called the Gaelic Games. If you have never heard of the term, no worries; we are here to give you all the details about Gaelic games and how to become a betting expert following our shared knowledge.

What are Gaelic Games?

Gaelic Games are a number of athletic spots that are played by the Irish under the guidance and management of the Gaelic Athletic Association which is something referred to as GAA.

To say that Gaelic Games are only played in Ireland is a lie, as the representation of these games is found across the globe. Honouring the culture of the games and also of the motherland, Gaelic Games are even taught to the younger Irish generation at the primary school level, along with the Gaelic language.

There are 6 games that are regarded as Gaelic games, and these are Gaelic Football (both male and female), Hurling, Gaelic Handball, Rounders, Camogie, and Handball. We will look into each sport below to give you an idea of what the sport is and potentially betting strategies you could use at Irish bookmakers sites.

Gaelic Football

Before we tell you about Gaelic Football, we need you to forget what you know about traditional European football. By mirroring American football, Gaelic football hosts 15 footballers within the team. Games are played on a rectangular football pitch, and the goalposts are exactly the same as in the American version of the game. The main objective of the game is to score, which can be done either via a 3-point goal within the H goal post or by getting the football over the hurdles (point) and landing 1 point in the process.

The ladies are also invited to play Gaelic Football, with the variant called Ladies Football. The main objective of the game is to score just like the male version;; however, some differences between the 2 do exist. Ladies’ football is very much celebrated across the world, with many variants of the game being played.

Hurling

One could say that Hurling is the Irish version of hockey, but whilst in America, it is mainly played on ice, in Ireland, Hurling is played on a field. When you play Hurling, you will have a stick that you can use to hit the furling ball on the ground or when it is in the air. You can bounce the ball back on your hurley once, but twice is not allowed.

The objective is to make your way to the opponent’s goal post when you can score; however, to do so, you have many players coming your way and trying to interfere. Once a goal is secured, the referee will raise the green flag, and when a point is awarded, the white flag is raised.

Camogie

Whilst Hurling is played solely by males; Camogie is the hurling sport for women. Using the same basics of the game with some small and minor differences, Camogie is also a much sought-after sport in Ireland.

Although not as popular as Hurling, Camogie is still enjoyed by over 100k women in Ireland and across the globe. If you happen to be in Ireland, you won’t face any problem finding an adequate team to play with, as there are around 200 teams to choose from in the country.

Annually, Ireland organizes the All Ireland Camogie Championship, which has been breaking record attendance year on year. The final event is a big deal in Ireland, with many turning in to watch the match, along with Irish Bookmakers offering the best odds out there to bet on your favourite Camogie team.

Rounders

Rounders is one of the most primitive games and very much resembles what the Americans call baseball. A set number of players compose the game, with a ball all also bats. The main objective is to hit the ball being thrown at you by your opponent, and you run anticlockwise to be able to make a round of rounders (running across the pitch)

Still deemed as one of the most popular games in Ireland and also the UK, with 7 million kids playing the game in 2015, and the numbers and popularity of Rounders are still rising.

Gaelic Handball

The closest game to Gaelic Handball is, of course, the American Handball. As you might have predicted, the game is played between 2 teams, with the players only handling the ball with their hands, and no feet usage is permitted. Variants of the game do exist, and this all depends on the pitch that you are playing at as follows:

Softball – Played on a softball pitch court measuring 60×30

4-Wall – Played on a handball pitch measuring 40×20

1-Wall and Hardball – Played on a handball pitch measuring 60×30

The sport is so popular and big in Ireland that it has its own governing body, namely the GAA Handball Ireland.

The future

As we bring you this detailed information on Gaelic Games, we all tend to ask ourselves what will be of our heritage 50 years from now? Will our kids keep the same traditions of our homeland alive? These are the same questions asked by the Irish in relation to Gaelic Games. To safeguard and promote Gaelic Games and their everlasting legacy, Ireland is always trying to find ways to sustain the dream, and the core values of the nation, in this case with Gaelic Games. A joint project between GPA and Gaelic Athletes has launched a competition entitled “Engineer the Game of the Future”. Here, Irish students will be asked to come up with innovative ideas on how to preserve, maintain and enhance the future of Gaelic Games.

The future is here, and each person in Ireland is invited to celebrate the game. Some wagering money and some creating opportunities.

