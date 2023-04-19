1,428 total views, 1,428 views today

David Coldrick, a four-time All-Ireland final referee, has failed to meet the required standard in the fitness test for this year’s championship panel of referees.

As a result, he will not be eligible to referee games and will only serve as a standby referee and linesman. Derek O’Mahoney, who refereed this year’s All-Ireland club final, also missed out due to failing to reach the required standard of 17.4 on the bleep test.

Coldrick’s Ongoing Absence

David Coldrick’s absence from the championship panel will be seen as a significant loss. He first refereed an All-Ireland final in 2007 and has taken charge of many high-profile games since then, including the 2020 clash between Dublin and Mayo.

With three more years before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 50 for inter-county referees, there is a possibility that Coldrick could return in the future. Nonetheless, his absence this year is a major blow to the panel, given his long and successful career as a referee.

