8,000 spectators allowed to attend Leinster SHC Semi-Finals in Croke Park

Over 8,000 supporters will be able to attend this Saturday’s Leinster Hurling Championship Semi-Finals at Croke Park.

Two games will be played to mark the return of fans in what will be the biggest crowd in Ireland since COVID-19.

Galway vs Dublin and Kilkenny vs Wexford, will all meet to decide who faces who in the Leinster Final on the 17th of July.

Each game was originally set to be played in Portlaoise, but Leinster GAA announced at six o’clock on Monday evening that the games have been moved to Croke Park,

It will be the first sporting event of its kind in Ireland since the pandemic began with all-inter county matches only able to hold no more than 200 fans.

Leinster GAA are delighted to announce the Senior Hurling Semi Finals this Saturday will now take place in Croke Park. 8,000 spectators will watch Dublin v Galway (2pm) and Kilkenny v Wexford at (4.30pm) Ticketing details and relevant information will be confirmed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/IHeojXWIr3 — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) June 28, 2021

“Leinster GAA are delighted to announce the Senior Hurling Semi-Finals this Saturday will now take place in Croke Park,” read a Leinster GAA statement on Monday.

“8,000 spectators will watch Dublin v Galway (2 pm) and Kilkenny v Wexford at (4.30 pm). Ticketing details and relevant information will be confirmed tomorrow.”

Dublin and Wexford booked their place in the Semi-Finals with comprehensive wins over Antrim and Laois.

The Dubs winning by an 18-point margin, while Wexford hammered Laois by 20 points.

Saturday evening will also see Cork face off against reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick at the Semple Stadium in Thurles at 7.00 pm.

The game will also see a return for some spectators, with a guarantee of up to 2,400 fans.

While Tipperary and Clare will go head-to-head in the second Munster Semi-Final on Sunday the 4th of July.

This will represent a change in the covid-19 restrictions in Ireland, with many sporting events now allowing thousands of fans into stadiums.

All games will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage starting at 1.00 pm.

