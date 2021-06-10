Allianz Football League Division 3 Relegation semi-finals— Longford v Tipperary

Longford v Tipperary – Glennon Brothers Pearse Park – 3:45 pm – GAAGO
Monaghan will host Galway in Clones in the Allianz Football League Division 1 Relegation semi-finals this Sunday live on GAAGO.
Last years All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary have been struggled to compete for this campaign with one win from three.
While Longford has been nothing short of abysmal playing in Division 3 with no wins from their opening three league games.
Form — last three results
Longford – (Loss, Loss, Draw)
Tipperary – (Loss, Win, Loss)
Players to watch
Longford: Michael Quinn (Killoe Young Emmets)
Tipperary: Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
Starting/Predicted Teams
Longford
Paddy Collum; Patrick Fox, Andrew Farrell, Colm P. Smyth; Dessie Reynolds, Gary Rogers, Daniel Mimnagh; David McGivney, Kevin Diffley; Darren Gallagher, Rian Brady, Michael Quinn; Robbie Smyth, Liam Connerton, Oran Kenny.
Tipperary
Michael O’Reilly; Tadhg Fitzpatrick, Jimmy Feehan, Colm O’Shaughnessy; Emmet Moloney, Paudie Feehan, Jack Harney; Steven O’Brien, Conal Kennedy; Jason Lonergan, Colman Kennedy, Brian Fox; Liam Boland, Conor Sweeney, Sean O’Connor
Betting
Longford: 15/8
Tipperary: 8/15
Draw: 15/2
Prediction
Tipperary.