Allianz Football League Division 3 Relegation semi-finals— Longford v Tipperary

Longford v Tipperary – Glennon Brothers Pearse Park – 3:45 pm – GAAGO

Monaghan will host Galway in Clones in the Allianz Football League Division 1 Relegation semi-finals this Sunday live on GAAGO.

Last years All-Ireland semi-finalists Tipperary have been struggled to compete for this campaign with one win from three.

While Longford has been nothing short of abysmal playing in Division 3 with no wins from their opening three league games.

Form — last three results

Longford – (Loss, Loss, Draw)

Tipperary – (Loss, Win, Loss)

Players to watch

Longford: Michael Quinn (Killoe Young Emmets)

Tipperary: Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

Starting/Predicted Teams

Longford

Paddy Collum; Patrick Fox, Andrew Farrell, Colm P. Smyth; Dessie Reynolds, Gary Rogers, Daniel Mimnagh; David McGivney, Kevin Diffley; Darren Gallagher, Rian Brady, Michael Quinn; Robbie Smyth, Liam Connerton, Oran Kenny.

Tipperary

Michael O’Reilly; Tadhg Fitzpatrick, Jimmy Feehan, Colm O’Shaughnessy; Emmet Moloney, Paudie Feehan, Jack Harney; Steven O’Brien, Conal Kennedy; Jason Lonergan, Colman Kennedy, Brian Fox; Liam Boland, Conor Sweeney, Sean O’Connor

Betting

Longford: 15/8

Tipperary: 8/15

Draw: 15/2

Prediction

Tipperary.

