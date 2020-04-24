Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Charlestown GAA in Mayo have raised an incredible 6.500 euros for charities Heroes Aid and Pieta House.

The fundraising effort which is visible on the Charlestown GAA twitter page encouraged members, supporters, players and anyone in the locality to simply run 5km, donate 5 euros and nominate 5 other people to do the run. The charities involved will help those who are currently on the frontline, be it nurses and doctors. Heroes Aid will also use the money to purchase PPE for these healthcare workers to help protect them while carrying out their jobs. Psychological support, educational and practical support will also be able to provided for healthcare workers and their families from the funds raised. A total amount of 2.500 euros has since been donated to Heroes Aid from the Charlestown GAA fundraising event.

Thanks again to @CharlestownGAA who donated 2,500 after an amazing fundraiser. Few words of thanks from @otuathail on behalf of the @Heroes_Aid team pic.twitter.com/vcrFHek8EF — Heroes_Aid (@Heroes_Aid) April 24, 2020

Pieta House have also benefited greatly. The charity helps those with mental health. There vision is to replace depression, self harm and suicide, with hope, self care and acceptance. With the ever so popular Darkness Into Light run looking extremely unlikely to go ahead they now need public support as much as ever. So every 5 euro that is donated is helping someone out there.

Fundraising executive with @PietaHouse Joseph Burke has been great to deal with the last few days. We all know what they do, & what an invaluable service they provide, but their passion for what they do is really inspiring. Our donation to Pieta, it will save lives. 🧠🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/EI1rQep7wC — Charlestown GAA (@CharlestownGAA) April 23, 2020

If you want to donate be sure to check out the go fund me page here https://www.gofundme.com/f/charlestown-sarsfields-5k-challenge