Clare v Dublin takes place at 2pm on Sunday. The games takes place at Ennis. We have a preview, team news and betting. Be sure to check out our live score updates of the game from the below link.

Preview

Clare are the only side in Division 1B that remain unbeaten with four games played they have three wins and one draw. The wins came against Laois, Carlow and Wexford. They drew with Kilkenny last time out 1-19 to 3-13. Brian Lohan’s side will be assured of a place in the quarter-finals here at least if they secure a win. Speaking to the Irish Independent Pat O’Connor said after the Kilkenny game, “The league is all about seeing what guys are made of and no better place to test lads, no better scenario,”.

Dublin come into this game knowing a win may bring them into contention for a place in the quarter-finals. They have four points from four games. They have won two games and lost two games. The wins have come against Carlow and Laois. The losses to Wexford and Kilkenny. Speaking after the defeat to Wexford last time manager Mattie Kenny said, “You’d like to have closed out the game, but you can be sure that there won’t be a puck of the ball between the two sides in the Leinster Championship.” He continued, “The game opened up too much, and it became a 13-a-side game.

Team News

Clare: TBA

Dublin: TBA

Betting

Clare are 1/3 to claim the spoils here. Dublin are 5/2. For me it has to be Clare -3 especially on home soil. There is no live coverage of Clare v Dublin so be sure to check out our updates.