Galway v Roscommon takes place at 2.00pm on Saturday in Tuam Stadium in Galway. We have a betting preview and team news below. We will have live score updates of the game from the below link.

Click here for LIVE GAA SCORE UPDATES

Preview

Galway come into this game on the back of two wins on route to the final. Galway needed penalties to see off Mayo after 0-14 to 1-11 draw in Round 1. They then beat Leitrim in the Connacht semi-final comphrensively 1-12 to 0-02. Donal O’Fatharta who replaced Padraic Joyce as managed will look to players like Tomo Culhane, Matthew Copley and Matthew Tierney. Speaking to the Connacht Tribune, he said Galway are looking forward to the game.

“So, we are looking forward to it. It’s a challenge to the boys, it’s a Connacht final, we are at that stage”. He continued, “I know some of the guys on the panel last year won one, but the majority of the guys wouldn’t have a medal at U20 level.”

Roscommon come into the game on the back of beating Sligo 1-11 to 1-08 in Round 1. They will look to players like Darragh Walsh, Patrick Gillooly and Niall Higgins.

Team News

Galway (Connacht U20FC final v Roscommon): Conor Flaherty; Jonathan McGrath, Sean Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Cian Monaghan, Tony Gill, Cathal McSweeney; Conor Rafferty, James McLaughlin; Ryan Monaghan, Matthew Tierney, Paul Kelly; Alan Greene, Tomo Culhane, Matthew Cooley

Roscommon (Connacht U20FC final v Galway): Michael O’Donnell; Pearse Frost, Colin Walsh, Dylan Gaughan; Cian Murray, Niall Higgins, Paul McGrath; Keith Doyle, Ciaran Lawless; Ruairi Fallon, Paul McManus, Paul Carey; Adam McDermott, Darragh Walsh, Peter Gillooly.

Betting

Galway are 8/15 to win this game. Roscommon are 2/1 to come out top. For me it’s a Galway win especially on home soil In Tuam. Be sure to follow our live score updates of Galway v Roscommon.