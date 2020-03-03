Corofin have once again dominated the club football team of the year. The historic 3 in a row champions have seven places on the AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards football team.

The Galway men have a players all over the field which shows again how strong a side they are. Martin Farragher and Liam Silke are picking up their third awards in a row. The team itself sees Bernard Power in the goals, he last picked up an award in 2019. The full back line consists of Aaron Branagan from Kilcoo, whom Corofin edged out in the final. The experienced Kieran Fitzgerald is at full back having also won the award in 2019. Liam Silke is selected in the other corner. Nemo Rangers club man Kevin O’Donovan is named at wing back, along with Ballyboden player Robbie McDaid who is picking up his first award. Daryl Branagan also from the Kilcoo club is the other wing back named at number 7.

Galway hurler Daithi Burke is selected at midfield to add to his long list of all-star honours. Ronan Steede who made his debut in the league for Galway is named alongside him. Gary Sice is named at wing forward, along with Kilcoo’s Paul Devlin who had an excellent campaign and Sean Gannon from the Eire Og club. Dublin and Ballyboden star Colm Basquel is named at corner forward. Martin Farragher is picking up his third award after been named at full forward. Conor Laverty of Kilcoo completes the XV.

GAA CLUB PLAYERS’ FOOTBALL TEAM 2019

1. Bernard Power (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

2. Aaron Branagan (Kilcoo)

3. Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018

4. Liam Silke (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

5. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

6. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St. Endas)

7. Darryl Branagan (Kilcoo)

8. Daithí Burke (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

9. Ronan Steede (Corofin)

10. Gary Sice (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2019

11. Paul Devlin (Kilcoo)

12. Seán Gannon (Éire Óg)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Endas)

14. Martin Farragher (Corofin) *Previous winner in 2018 & 2019

15. Conor Laverty (Kilcoo)