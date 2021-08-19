Donegal Boston Win Third Boston SFC In A Row

6 total views, 6 views today

Donegal Boston retained the Boston Senior Football Championship and won their third title in a row with a victory over Connemara Gaels.

The side’s latest win means that they will now progress to the 2021 USGAA finals at the Irish Cultural Centre in Canton next weekend.

Their opponents, Connemara Gaels, put them to the sword in their final game of the Championship but it was not enough to stop the defending champions.

The match was back-and-forth for much of its timespan with both sides taking the lead throughout the game.

The Gaels started well and edged themselves into the lead early on before Donegal got their first goal of the game through Shane Carthy.

Connemara reacted well and fought their way back to level the scoring before a spree of Donegal Boston scores had the defending champions up by four.

Shane Carthy added a second goal for his side and a second individually on the day, with the Gaels only being able to decrease the lead to four by the end of the half.

The 2-3 to 0-5 scoreline was indicative of the champions’ ability to take control when the pressure was starting to stack against them.

Buncrana man Padraic MacLaughlin’s title holders started the second half strongly and increased their lead to five before the Gaels woke up.

Connemara’s Jack Bambrick inspired a second wave from his side but the Donegal defence kept them from stealing the lead.

Carthy popped up with two late points to seal the win for his side and earn them a third Boston SFC title in a row.

Donegal Boston advance to the semi-finals of the USGAA Men’s Senior Football playoffs where they will face Philadephia club Kevin Barry’s on Friday, August 20th at 8 pm Irish Standard Time.

Connemara Gaels will face the loser of the first semi-final in the second one, with the winners of both advancing to the final.

