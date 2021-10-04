Donegal GAA Senior Championship Round 4 Draw

4 total views, 4 views today

The draw has been made for round four of the Donegal GAA Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Championship.

The draw will see sides from Pool B play host to sides in Pool A with the provision that there will be no repeat fixtures from rounds 1-3.

All eight round four games are set to take place on the weekend of October 9 with five quarter-final spots left to grab.

Three sides have already secured their spots in the knockout stages of the competition – Gweedore and 2020 county finalists Kilcar and Naomh Conaill.

St Eunan’s, Glenswilly, St Naul’s, St Michael’s and Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon currently occupy the final five places.

The first four sides are all on four points while the Ballyshannon club sit on three heading into this weekend’s action.

Six other clubs are in with a chance of securing a spot but Termon and Four Masters will see their championships come to an end after the conclusion of round four.

The biggest fixture in the draw sees Gweedore go up against Kilcar in a top-of-the-table clash.

Both sides have won their first three games and the match will be an early indicator of who is best equipped to go all the way this year.

It holds significance as the two sides are now not able to meet each other in the quarter-finals as no repeat fixtures are permitted.

Kilcar have had the best defence in the championship so far, allowing only 21 points across three games – an average of seven per game.

Their 2.71 points difference is also the best in the competition – Gweedore are the only other side with a points difference above two.

Other ties in the draw see Glenswilly play host to Naomh Conaill and Aodh Ruadh face Ardara in their quests to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Donegal Senior Football Championship Round 4 Draw

Kilcar v Gweedore

Aodh Ruadh v Ardara

Realt na Mara v St Eunan’s

Termon v Sean Mac Cumhaill

Glenswilly v Naomh Conaill

St Michael’s v Na Cealla Beaga

Glenfin v Four Masters

Milford v St Nauls

