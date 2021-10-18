Donegal SFC semi-final to be shown live on TG4

2 total views, 2 views today

The Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Football Championship semi-final between 2020 Donegal finalists Naomh Conaill and Kilcar will be shown live on TG4 on Sunday, October 24.

The game is scheduled to be played at 1:45 pm and will be shown on GAA Beo as the first of a double-header, with coverage starting at 1:30 pm.

The Limerick Senior Hurling Championship will be shown after the match-up between Naomh Conaill and Kilcar.

Both sides have progressed to the final four of the 2021 instalment of the Senior A Football Championship after wins over Gaoth Dobhair and Sean Mac Cumhaill respectively.

Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí’s first-half goal was enough to see Naomh Conaill past their opponents on Sunday.

Kilcar, on the other hand, put on a dominant display to reach the semi-finals, thrashing Sean Mac Cumhaill by 17 points and holding them to only two.

The pair played the 2020 final earlier this year in August but a replay was ordered after it was found that winners Naomh Conaill had used an extra substitute in extra-time on their way to a county championship win via penalties, following a Kilcar appeal about the matter.

Rule 2.4(ii) of the GAA’s official guide says that only three substitutes can be used in extra-time – Kilcar claimed that their opponents used four in this period and Donegal GAA’s Competitions Controls Committee found this to be true.

In correspondence to the clubs, Donegal explained the decision-making process: “Naomh Conaill CLG made four substitutions in the course of the extra time played and as a result committed a breach of Rule 2.3(ii) Rules of Specification – The Players – Official Guide 2021 Part 2.

“That the breach of the said Rule 2.3(ii) Rules of Specification – The Players – Official Guide 2021 Part 2 by Naomh Conaill CLG was an Infraction rendering Naomh Conaill CLG liable to the penalties set out in Rule 6.44(b)(ii) Official Guide 2021 Part 1, including but not limited to the award of the game to the Objector.”

