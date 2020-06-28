The draws have been made for the Leinster and Munster Hurling Championships. It shows a significant change with the round robin format removed in provinces for this season, to be replace by the provincial knockout system.

In Munster Limerick will meet Clare in the Munster Hurling quarter-final on the 24 or 25th of October. The semi-finals are due to take place a week later on the weekend of 31st of October/1st of November. It will pit Cork against neighbours Waterford, while Tipperary will play the winners of Limerick v Clare. The Munster Final takes place on the 14th/15th of November.

The Leinster Championship schedule begins on the 24th/25th of October. Laois will play Dublin in the quarter-final. Current Leinster champions Wexford will play Galway in the semi-final which looks like a mouth watering contest. The winners of Laois/Dublin will meet Brian Cody’s Kilkenny in the other semi-final. The final takes places on the 14th/15th of November.

Munster SHC

Quarter-final

(24/25 October)

Limerick v Clare

Semi-finals

(31 October/1 November)



Cork v Waterford

Tipperary v Limerick/Clare

Final

14/15 November

Leinster SHC

Quarter-final

(24/25 October)

Laois v Dublin

Semi-finals

(31 October/1 November)



Galway v Wexford

Kilkenny v Laois/Dublin

Final

14/15 November