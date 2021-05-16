Football League – Meath v Westmeath – Starting Teams, Betting & Results

Football League – Meath v Westmeath – Starting Teams, Betting & Results

Game starts at 3:45pm Live on GAAGo

Meath team : Andy Colgan; Seamus Lavin, Conor McGill, Ronan Ryan; Eoin Harkin, Shane McEntee, Donal Keogan; Bryan Menton, Padraic Harnan; Ethan Devine, Darragh Campion, Matthew Costello; Jordan Morris, Thomas O’Reilly, Cillian O’Sullivan.

Subs: Harry Hogan, Gavin McCoy, Fionn Reilly, Jason Scully, Jack O’Connor, David Dillon, Danny Dixon, Bryan McMahon, James Conlon, Eamon Wallace, Donal Lenihan.

Westmeath Team : Jason Daly; Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire, Boidu Sayeh; James Dolan, Ronan Wallace, Jamie Gonoud; Sam Duncan, Ray Connellan; Kieran Martin, Denis Corroon, Ger Egan; Ronan O’Toole, John Heslin, Luke Loughlin.

Betting
Meath 2/7
Westmeath 7/2

Handicap
Meath -4 10/11
Westmeath +4 10/11

