GAA: All major club fixtures to be played this weekend

As the GAA club season picks up steam, the importance of each game grows every week – knockout games get on the schedule and county finals are brought into the picture.
Three GAA senior county finals are on this weekend with one of them being among the biggest matches of the year.
The Bon Secours Limerick Senior Hurling Championship reaches its climax as Patrickswell and Kilmallock go head-to-head on Sunday, October 24.
In Derry, Slaughtneil will go up against rivals Kevin Lynch’s in search of their ninth Leadon Timber Frame SHC title in a row.
Elsewhere, Tourlestrane will attempt to win a sixth County Football title in a row when they play Coolera/Strandhill in the Sligo Homeland SFC Final.
The Connacht Gold Sligo IFC Final will also take place this weekend and will see St. Farnan’s and St Molaise Gaels battle it out for the county’s top intermediate prize.
The Smith Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Football Championship Final takes place on Sunday and sees Ballinaglera go up against Naomh Pádraig for the title.
Louth’ intermediate football reaches its end in the CTI Business Solutions IFC Final where Cooley Kickhams and Naomh Pádraig are one game away from gold.
Staying in Connacht, St Dominic’s and St. Faithleach’s will play each other in the Roscommon IFC Final.
A host of other GAA club championship campaigns are down to the semi-final stage, such as the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship.
Here is a list of all the major GAA club fixtures to be played this weekend.
Antrim
Northern Switchgear SFC Quarter-finals
Saturday, Oct 23
Naomh Bríd v St. Mary’s Aghallon, Dunsilly Pitch 1, 1 pm.
Clann na hÉireann Carraigin v Naomh Gall, St. Enda’s 3.30 pm.
Sunday, Oct 24
Lamh Dhearg v Roger Casements Portglenone, Dunsilly Pitch 1, 1 pm
Kickhams GAC Creggan v Naomh Eoin, St Enda’s, 3.30 pm.
Armagh
SFC Semi-Finals
Saturday, Oct 23
Crossmaglen Rangers v Silverbridge, Athletic Grounds, 6.30 pm.
Sunday, Oct 24
Ballymacnab v Clann Eireann, Athletic Grounds 3 pm.
SHC Semi-Finals
Saturday, Oct 23
Céide Lámh Dhearg v Sean Treacy’s Hurling Club, Davitt Pk, 4 pm
Sunday, Oct 24
Middletown Na Fianna v Derrynoose, Keady, 2.30 pm.
Cavan
Kiernan’s Service Stations SFC semi-finals
Sunday, Oct 24
Kingscourt Stars v Gowna, Kingspan Breffni, 2.30 pm
Cavan Gaels v Ramor Unied, Kingspan Breffni, 4.30 pm.
Clare
SFC semi-finals
Saturday, Oct 23
Éire Óg Ennis v St. Breckan’s, Cusack Park, 4.30 pm
Sunday, Oct 24
Kilmurry-Ibrickane v Lissycasey, Cusack Park, 2 pm
SFC Relegation
Clondegad v Kilrush Shamrocks, Cooraclare, 1 pm
Cork
Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC play-offs
Friday, Oct 22
Erins Own v Midleton, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 7.30 pm
Saturday, Oct 23
Charleville v Carrigtwohill, Fermoy, 2 pm
Mallow v Newcestown, Pairc Ui Rinn, 5 pm
Blarney v Bride Rovers, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7 pm
Sunday, Oct 24
Douglas v Blackrock, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 2 pm
Glen Rovers v Imokilly, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4 pm
Derry
Sunday, Oct 24
Leadon Timber Frame SHC Final
Slaughtneil v Kevin Lynch Hurling Club, Owenbeg, 4 pm
Donegal
Michael Murphy Sports SFC semi-finals
Saturday, Oct 23
Naomh Micheál v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, 5pm
Sunday, Oct 24
Naomh Conaill v Kilcar, Páirc Ui Chomhnaill, 1.45pm
Down
Sunday, Oct 24
Morgan Fuels SFC semi-finals
Kilcoo v Ballyholland, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3 pm
Clonduff v Burren, Páirc Esler, Newry, 7 pm
Dublin
Go Ahead Dublin SFC Quarter-finals
Saturday, Oct 23
St. Judes v Thomas Davis, Parnell Park, 3 pm
Ballymun Kickhams v Lucan Sarsfields, Parnell Park, 5 pm
Sunday, Oct 24
Ballyboden St. Enda’s v Castleknock, Parnell Park 2 pm
Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 4 pm
Fermanagh
Saturday, Oct 23
Mannok SFC Quarter-Final replay
Derrygonnelly v St. Joseph’s Ederney, Brewster Park, 7 pm
Galway
SHC Quarter-Finals
Saturday, Oct 23
Capataggle v Gort, Pearse Stadium, 1 pm
Tommy Larkins v Clarinbridge, Kenny Park, 3.30 pm
Sunday, Oct 24
St Thomas v Kilconieron, Duggan Park, 1 pm
Craughwell v Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Duggan Park, 3.30 pm
Kildare
Joe Mallon Motors SFC semi-finals
Saturday, Oct 23
Naas v Maynooth, Newbridge, 2 pm
Sunday, Oct 24
Celbridge v Sarsfields, Newbridge, 4 pm
Kilkenny
St Canice’s Credit Union SHC semi-finals
Sunday, Oct 24
Tullaroan v O’Loughlin Gaels, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30 pm
Ballyhale Shamrocks v James Stephens, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.30 pm
Laois
Sunday, Oct 24
SHC semi-finals
Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Camross, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 2 pm
Clough/Ballacolla v Rathdowny Errill, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 3.30 pm
Leitrim
Sunday, Oct 24
Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship Final
Ballinaglera v Naomh Pádraig, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2.30pm
Limerick
Sunday, Oct 24
Bon Secours SHC Final
Kilmallock v Patrickswell, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 3.45 pm
Longford
Sunday, October 24
Peter Hanley SFC semi-finals
Colmcille v Mostrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2 pm
Killoe Young Emmets v Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 4 pm
Louth
Sunday, October 24
CTI Business Solutions IFC final
Cooley Kickhams v St, Fechins, Clan na Gael, 3. 30 pm
Monday, Oct 25
Anchor Tours SFC semi-final
Newtown Blues v Naomh Mairtin, Dunleer, 3 pm
Mayo
SFC Quarter-Finals
Saturday, Oct 23
Westport v Ballina Stephenites, Connacht GAA Centre, 3 pm
Ballintubber v Knockmore, Connacht GAA Centre, 5 pm
Sunday, Oct 24
Belmullet v Breaffy, Ballina, 1.30 pm
Garrymore v Castlebar Mitchels, Claremorris, 3.30 pm
Meath
Fairyhouse Steel SFC semi-finals
Saturday, Oct 23
Donaghmore/Ashbourne v St. Peter’s, Dunboyne, Páirc Tailteann, 4.30 pm
Sunday, Oct 24
Ratoath v Wolfe Tones, Páirc Tailteann, 3.30 pm.
Monaghan
Saturday, Oct 23
SFC semi-finals
Ballybay Pearses v Truagh, Clones, 2 pm
Scotstown v Inniskeen, Clones, 3.45 pm.
Roscommon
Sunday, Oct 24
Intermediate Football Championship Final
St Dominic’s v St. Faithleach’s, Dr Hyde Pk, 3 pm
Sligo
Saturday, Oct 23
Connacht Gold IFC Final
St. Farnan’s v St Molaise Gaels, Markievicz Park, 4 pm
Sunday, Oct 24
Homeland SFC Final
Tourlestrane v Coolera/Strandhill, Markievicz Park, 4 pm
Tipperary
FBD Insurance SFC Quarter-Finals
Saturday, Oct 23
Moyle Rovers v Ballyporeen, Ardfinnan, 3.30 pm
Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Loughmore/Castleiney, Leahy Park Cashel, 3.30 pm
Sunday, Oct 24
Clonmel Commercials v Upperchurch-Drombane, Boherlahan, 3.30 pm
JK Brackens v Ardfinnan, Golden, 1 pm.
Tyrone
LCC SFC Quarter-Finals
Friday, Oct 22
Killyclogher v Trillick, O’Neill’s Healy Park, 8.30 pm
Saturday, Oct 23
Errigal Ciaran v Loughmacrory, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore, 3.45 pm
Sunday, Oct 24
Dromore v Eglish, Pomeroy, 1 pm
Coalisland Fianna v Carrickmore, Galbally 3.30 pm
Westmeath
Sunday, Oct 24
Slevin’s Coaches SHC semi-final
Castletown-Geoghegan v Clonkill, TEG Cusack Pk, 4 pm
Wicklow
SFC Quarter-Finals
Saturday, Oct 23
Blessington v Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney, Aughrim, 1.30 pm
St. Patrick’s v Abhainn Dála, Aughrim, 4 pm
Sunday, Oct 24
Baltinglass v Donard/Glen, Aughrim, 1 pm
Rathnew v Dunlavin, Aughrim, 3.30 pm