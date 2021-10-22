GAA: All major club fixtures to be played this weekend

As the GAA club season picks up steam, the importance of each game grows every week – knockout games get on the schedule and county finals are brought into the picture.

Three GAA senior county finals are on this weekend with one of them being among the biggest matches of the year.

The Bon Secours Limerick Senior Hurling Championship reaches its climax as Patrickswell and Kilmallock go head-to-head on Sunday, October 24.

In Derry, Slaughtneil will go up against rivals Kevin Lynch’s in search of their ninth Leadon Timber Frame SHC title in a row.

Elsewhere, Tourlestrane will attempt to win a sixth County Football title in a row when they play Coolera/Strandhill in the Sligo Homeland SFC Final.

The Connacht Gold Sligo IFC Final will also take place this weekend and will see St. Farnan’s and St Molaise Gaels battle it out for the county’s top intermediate prize.

The Smith Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Football Championship Final takes place on Sunday and sees Ballinaglera go up against Naomh Pádraig for the title.

Louth’ intermediate football reaches its end in the CTI Business Solutions IFC Final where Cooley Kickhams and Naomh Pádraig are one game away from gold.

Staying in Connacht, St Dominic’s and St. Faithleach’s will play each other in the Roscommon IFC Final.

A host of other GAA club championship campaigns are down to the semi-final stage, such as the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship.

Here is a list of all the major GAA club fixtures to be played this weekend.

Antrim

Northern Switchgear SFC Quarter-finals

Saturday, Oct 23

Naomh Bríd v St. Mary’s Aghallon, Dunsilly Pitch 1, 1 pm.

Clann na hÉireann Carraigin v Naomh Gall, St. Enda’s 3.30 pm.

Sunday, Oct 24

Lamh Dhearg v Roger Casements Portglenone, Dunsilly Pitch 1, 1 pm

Kickhams GAC Creggan v Naomh Eoin, St Enda’s, 3.30 pm.

Armagh

SFC Semi-Finals

Saturday, Oct 23

Crossmaglen Rangers v Silverbridge, Athletic Grounds, 6.30 pm.

Sunday, Oct 24

Ballymacnab v Clann Eireann, Athletic Grounds 3 pm.

SHC Semi-Finals

Saturday, Oct 23

Céide Lámh Dhearg v Sean Treacy’s Hurling Club, Davitt Pk, 4 pm

Sunday, Oct 24

Middletown Na Fianna v Derrynoose, Keady, 2.30 pm.

Cavan

Kiernan’s Service Stations SFC semi-finals

Sunday, Oct 24

Kingscourt Stars v Gowna, Kingspan Breffni, 2.30 pm

Cavan Gaels v Ramor Unied, Kingspan Breffni, 4.30 pm.

Clare

SFC semi-finals

Saturday, Oct 23

Éire Óg Ennis v St. Breckan’s, Cusack Park, 4.30 pm

Sunday, Oct 24

Kilmurry-Ibrickane v Lissycasey, Cusack Park, 2 pm

SFC Relegation

Clondegad v Kilrush Shamrocks, Cooraclare, 1 pm

Cork

Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC play-offs

Friday, Oct 22

Erins Own v Midleton, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 7.30 pm

Saturday, Oct 23

Charleville v Carrigtwohill, Fermoy, 2 pm

Mallow v Newcestown, Pairc Ui Rinn, 5 pm

Blarney v Bride Rovers, Pairc Ui Rinn, 7 pm

Sunday, Oct 24

Douglas v Blackrock, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 2 pm

Glen Rovers v Imokilly, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 4 pm

Derry

Sunday, Oct 24

Leadon Timber Frame SHC Final

Slaughtneil v Kevin Lynch Hurling Club, Owenbeg, 4 pm

Donegal

Michael Murphy Sports SFC semi-finals

Saturday, Oct 23

Naomh Micheál v Naomh Ádhamhnáin, Páirc Sheáin Mhic Cumhaill, 5pm

Sunday, Oct 24

Naomh Conaill v Kilcar, Páirc Ui Chomhnaill, 1.45pm

Down

Sunday, Oct 24

Morgan Fuels SFC semi-finals

Kilcoo v Ballyholland, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3 pm

Clonduff v Burren, Páirc Esler, Newry, 7 pm

Dublin

Go Ahead Dublin SFC Quarter-finals

Saturday, Oct 23

St. Judes v Thomas Davis, Parnell Park, 3 pm

Ballymun Kickhams v Lucan Sarsfields, Parnell Park, 5 pm

Sunday, Oct 24

Ballyboden St. Enda’s v Castleknock, Parnell Park 2 pm

Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 4 pm

Fermanagh

Saturday, Oct 23

Mannok SFC Quarter-Final replay

Derrygonnelly v St. Joseph’s Ederney, Brewster Park, 7 pm

Galway

SHC Quarter-Finals

Saturday, Oct 23

Capataggle v Gort, Pearse Stadium, 1 pm

Tommy Larkins v Clarinbridge, Kenny Park, 3.30 pm

Sunday, Oct 24

St Thomas v Kilconieron, Duggan Park, 1 pm

Craughwell v Kilnadeema-Leitrim, Duggan Park, 3.30 pm

Kildare

Joe Mallon Motors SFC semi-finals

Saturday, Oct 23

Naas v Maynooth, Newbridge, 2 pm

Sunday, Oct 24

Celbridge v Sarsfields, Newbridge, 4 pm

Kilkenny

St Canice’s Credit Union SHC semi-finals

Sunday, Oct 24

Tullaroan v O’Loughlin Gaels, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.30 pm

Ballyhale Shamrocks v James Stephens, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.30 pm

Laois

Sunday, Oct 24

SHC semi-finals

Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Camross, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 2 pm

Clough/Ballacolla v Rathdowny Errill, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 3.30 pm

Leitrim

Sunday, Oct 24

Smith Monumentals Intermediate Football Championship Final

Ballinaglera v Naomh Pádraig, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2.30pm

Limerick

Sunday, Oct 24

Bon Secours SHC Final

Kilmallock v Patrickswell, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 3.45 pm

Longford

Sunday, October 24

Peter Hanley SFC semi-finals

Colmcille v Mostrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2 pm

Killoe Young Emmets v Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 4 pm

Louth

Sunday, October 24

CTI Business Solutions IFC final

Cooley Kickhams v St, Fechins, Clan na Gael, 3. 30 pm

Monday, Oct 25

Anchor Tours SFC semi-final

Newtown Blues v Naomh Mairtin, Dunleer, 3 pm

Mayo

SFC Quarter-Finals

Saturday, Oct 23

Westport v Ballina Stephenites, Connacht GAA Centre, 3 pm

Ballintubber v Knockmore, Connacht GAA Centre, 5 pm

Sunday, Oct 24

Belmullet v Breaffy, Ballina, 1.30 pm

Garrymore v Castlebar Mitchels, Claremorris, 3.30 pm

Meath

Fairyhouse Steel SFC semi-finals

Saturday, Oct 23

Donaghmore/Ashbourne v St. Peter’s, Dunboyne, Páirc Tailteann, 4.30 pm

Sunday, Oct 24

Ratoath v Wolfe Tones, Páirc Tailteann, 3.30 pm.

Monaghan

Saturday, Oct 23

SFC semi-finals

Ballybay Pearses v Truagh, Clones, 2 pm

Scotstown v Inniskeen, Clones, 3.45 pm.

Roscommon

Sunday, Oct 24

Intermediate Football Championship Final

St Dominic’s v St. Faithleach’s, Dr Hyde Pk, 3 pm

Sligo

Saturday, Oct 23

Connacht Gold IFC Final

St. Farnan’s v St Molaise Gaels, Markievicz Park, 4 pm

Sunday, Oct 24

Homeland SFC Final

Tourlestrane v Coolera/Strandhill, Markievicz Park, 4 pm

Tipperary

FBD Insurance SFC Quarter-Finals

Saturday, Oct 23

Moyle Rovers v Ballyporeen, Ardfinnan, 3.30 pm

Kilsheelan-Kilcash v Loughmore/Castleiney, Leahy Park Cashel, 3.30 pm

Sunday, Oct 24

Clonmel Commercials v Upperchurch-Drombane, Boherlahan, 3.30 pm

JK Brackens v Ardfinnan, Golden, 1 pm.

Tyrone

LCC SFC Quarter-Finals

Friday, Oct 22

Killyclogher v Trillick, O’Neill’s Healy Park, 8.30 pm

Saturday, Oct 23

Errigal Ciaran v Loughmacrory, Páirc Colmcille, Carrickmore, 3.45 pm

Sunday, Oct 24

Dromore v Eglish, Pomeroy, 1 pm

Coalisland Fianna v Carrickmore, Galbally 3.30 pm

Westmeath

Sunday, Oct 24

Slevin’s Coaches SHC semi-final

Castletown-Geoghegan v Clonkill, TEG Cusack Pk, 4 pm

Wicklow

SFC Quarter-Finals

Saturday, Oct 23

Blessington v Arklow Geraldines-Ballymoney, Aughrim, 1.30 pm

St. Patrick’s v Abhainn Dála, Aughrim, 4 pm

Sunday, Oct 24

Baltinglass v Donard/Glen, Aughrim, 1 pm

Rathnew v Dunlavin, Aughrim, 3.30 pm

