Covid 19 once again disrupted activities at the weekend with a Naomh Colmcille in Donegal suspending all activity, while a game in Mayo also did not go ahead.

The game in Mayo was between Balla and Louisburgh. It was suspended after there was a confirmed Covid 19 case in Louisburgh and both clubs agreed to cancel the game. Balla released a statement, “Louisburgh contacted Balla on Friday evening 17th re concerns locally including a doctor advice to not play the fixture v Balla”. Louisburgh suggested that the game be played behind closed doors, but RTE state that Balla “were unwilling to travel on the basis of concerns raised by Louisburgh”.

Meanwhile, Donegal club, Naomh Colmcille have also suspended activities. This comes on the back of playing a challenge game against Derry club side Glack. Incidentally, the Oak Leaf based side were one of 10 teams in the county to suspend activity. In a statement they said, “The club has carried out a risk assessment and following guidance from the County board and HSE we took the difficult decision to suspend club activities over the weekend in the interest of everyone’s safety and notified the CCC accordingly.”

Donegal GAA issued a statement also, they said,” The Donegal County Board later offered an alternative view as they tweeted: “Donegal GAA didn’t give @Naomh_Colmcille guidance to suspend club activities contrary to their recent tweet.” Rather, the club was directed to @officialgaa GAA protocols agreed with the HSE @Naomh_Colmcille have not advised the County Board that they have actual or suspected cases.”

Clubs in Laois have also paused all activity as they await Covid 19 testing. Arles Kilcruise and the Killeshin clubs played Old Leighlin of Carlow in challenge games. Old Leighlin had a positive case in their club of Covid 19 but have since tested all players and members and they hope to resume activity soon. They said in a tweet:

