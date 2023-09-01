Vera Pauw criticises FAI and has no issues with Katie McCabe

Former Republic of Ireland manager, Vera Pauw, has expressed strong criticism of the FAI’s review process, which ultimately led to the decision not to renew her contract for the World Cup qualification campaign.

Allegations of Staff Discontent

During an interview on RTÉ Radio’s News at One, Pauw also revealed that some of her staff members had turned against her during the final weeks of her tenure.

Communication Breakdown

Pauw emphasized that the situation could have been avoided if the FAI had informed her about their non-renewal decision prior to the World Cup. She felt that events were unfolding behind her back, without her knowledge.

Flaws in the FAI Review

Pauw did not hold back in her criticism of the FAI review, describing it as “highly flawed” and pointing out unsettling developments that she discovered happening behind the scenes, including within her own staff.

No Bad Blood with Katie McCabe

Despite an on-field dispute with team captain Katie McCabe during the Nigeria match in Brisbane, Pauw emphasized that there was no lasting animosity between them.

“We’ve spoken for over an hour with each other. We are absolutely fine with each other. I’ve seen a lot on Twitter regarding Katie. I hope that stops now. It’s a young woman that made a mistake. I’ve made mistakes. Everybody makes mistakes. She should not be held accountable. I love Katie. Without spark no fire. And without fire no performance. Katie gives us so much. No hard feelings to her at all.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com