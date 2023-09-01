Liverpool’s Rejection of Al-Ittihad’s Offer for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool recently received and declined an initial substantial offer from Al-Ittihad for their star player, Mohamed Salah.

The offer amounted to £100 million, with the potential to escalate to an impressive £150 million when considering additional add-ons.

Mike Gordon’s Response and Liverpool’s Firm Stand

This proposal was conveyed to Mike Gordon, who serves as the president of Liverpool’s ownership group, Fenway Sports Group, during a phone call on a Thursday night. Gordon promptly rejected the offer and reiterated Liverpool’s unwavering stance that Salah is not available for transfer.

Al-Ittihad’s Ongoing Pursuit

Despite the rejection, it is expected that Al-Ittihad will persist in their pursuit of the Egyptian international. Their efforts are likely to continue until the conclusion of the Saudi transfer window later this month.

Salah’s Contract and Commitment to Liverpool

Notably, Mohamed Salah, at the age of 31, still has two years remaining on his contract, which was extended to a lucrative £350,000 per week just last year. His agent, Ramy Abbas, has been vocal in asserting that this contract renewal would not have occurred if Salah had any intentions of leaving. It underscores Salah’s steadfast commitment to Liverpool.

Jürgen Klopp’s Response and Concerns

Liverpool’s manager, Jürgen Klopp, addressed the situation on Friday morning. He claimed to be unaware of any bids for his star forward but acknowledged the gravity of the threat posed by the Saudi Pro League to the European transfer market.

Klopp also highlighted the recent departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Middle East due to lucrative offers this summer. He expressed concerns about the evolving landscape of football transfers and suggested that governing bodies like Uefa or Fifa should closely monitor these developments to protect the integrity of the sport.

“We are still a bit surprised by the activity from Saudi Arabia. I don’t know where it will lead to but it feels rather like a threat or a concern than not. I don’t see how we really deny it. The difference in contracts is so big it will cause conflict 100%.”

