Richie Hogan, Renowned Hurler with 7 All-Ireland Medals, Announces Retirement

After an illustrious career marked by seven All-Ireland hurling medals achieved with Kilkenny, Richie Hogan has officially retired from intercounty hurling at the age of 35.

A four-time All-Star recipient and the Hurler of the Year in 2014, Hogan’s remarkable journey also includes securing an impressive 12 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship titles throughout his celebrated tenure.

“To the people of Kilkenny, thank you for everything. I always think of how lucky I was to be born into a county where my obsession with hurling was equally matched by everyone in our great city,” Hogan said in his retirement statement.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support you have given me through both good and challenging times on the pitch. My body has tried to call time on my career many times over the past few years;but my mind always convinced me that the call to represent you was always greater.”

