GAA Fixtures – Gaelic Football League Semi Finals and Relegation matches

List of GAA matches in Division 1/2/3/4 semi-final promotion matches and relegations fixtures, the times and dates confirmed on Monday

Division 1 

Semi-finals

Donegal v Dublin

Tyrone v Kerry

Relegation play-offs

Armagh v Roscommon

Monaghan v Galway

Division 2

Promotion play-offs:

Mayo v Clare

Meath v Kildare

Relegation play-offs

Down v Laois

Westmeath v Cork

Division 3

Promotion play-offs

Derry v Limerick

Fermanagh v Offaly

Relegation play-offs

Cavan v Wicklow

Longford v Tipperary

Division 4

Semi-finals

Antrim v Waterford

Louth v Carlow

Saturday 5 June 

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A round 4
Limerick v Cork, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7.15pm

Allianz HL Division 1 Group B round 4
Antrim v Wexford, Corrigan Park, 3pm
Dublin v Clare, Parnell Park, 5.15pm

Allianz HL Division 2A round 4
Kerryv Wicklow, Austin Stack Park, 4pm

Sunday 6 June 

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A round 4
Westmeath v Tipperary, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm
Galway v Waterford, Pearse Stadium, 3.45pm

Allianz HL Division 1 Group B round 4
Kilkenny v Laois, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm

Allianz HL Division 2A round 4
Meath v Carlow, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm
Offaly v Down, Birr 2pm

Allianz HL Division 2B round 4
Derry v Donegal, Celtic Park, 2pm
Roscommon v Kildare, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

Allianz HL Division 3B round 4
Louth v Fermanagh, Darver, 2pm
Leitrim v Cavan, Avantcard, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2pm

