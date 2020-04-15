Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

We have an up to date list of GAA fixtures for July 2020 the list will be updated as information becomes available

With Google plus codes with pitch locations when announced

Click to Jump to County Fixtures

Armagh Antrim Carlow Cavan Clare Cork Derry Donegal Down Dublin Fermanagh Galway Kerry Kildare Kilkenny Laois Lancanshire Leitrim Limerick London Longford Louth Mayo Meath Monaghan Offaly Roscommon Sligo Tipperary Tyrone Warwickshire Waterford Westmeath Wexford Wicklow

March fixtures May fixtures

June fixtures August fixtures

Saturday 4 July

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Tier 1

Round 2 Round 1 Winner TBC Munster Runner-Up

Round 2 Round 1 Winner TBC Leinster Runner-Up

Round 2 Round 1 Winner TBC Connacht Runner-Up

Round 2 Round 1 TBC Ulster Runner-Up

TO BE CONFIRMED

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Tier 2

⦁ Final Semi-Final Winner Played between 18th-19th Semi-Final Winner

SUN 5 Jul

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Tier 2

⦁ Semi-Final Quarter-Final Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner

⦁ Semi-Final Quarter-Final Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner

TO BE CONFIRMED

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship

⦁ Preliminary Quarter-Final Winner Joe McDonagh Cup Played between 04th-05th 3rd Placed Team Munster Group

⦁ Preliminary Quarter-Final Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup Played between 04th-05th 3rd Placed Team Leinster Group

⦁ Quarter-Final Leinster Runner-Up Played between 11th-12th Winner Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Munster Group

⦁ Quarter-Final Munster Runner-Up Played between 11th-12th Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Leinster Group

Round 1 (A) Connacht Provincial Winner Played between 11th-12th

Leinster Runner-Up / Round 1 Winner Phase 2 Loser of Phase 1 (A) Played between 18th-19th Loser of Phase 1 (B) Phase 1 (A) Leinster Provincial Winner Played between 11th-12th Ulster Runner-Up / Round 1 WInner Phase 2 Loser of Phase 1 (A) Played between 18th-19th Loser of Phase 1 (B) Round 2 Round 1 Winner TBC Munster Runner-Up Round 2 Round 1 TBC Ulster Runner-Up GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Tier 2 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Tier 2

TO BE CONFIRMED SAT 25 Jul SUN 26 Jul

Semi-Final Munster Provincial Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship

Semi-Final Leinster Provincial Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship

Preliminary Quarter-Final Winner Joe McDonagh Cup Played between 04th-05th 3rd Placed Team Munster Group

Preliminary Quarter-Final Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup Played between 04th-05th 3rd Placed Team Leinster Group

Quarter-Final Leinster Runner-Up Played between 11th-12th Winner Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Munster Group

Quarter-Final Munster Runner-Up Played between 11th-12th Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Leinster Group

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship

Semi-Final Quarter-Final Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner

Semi-Final Quarter-Final Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner

⦁ TO BE CONFIRMED

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Tier 1 (Quarter-Final Group 1)

Round 1 (A) Connacht Provincial Winner Played between 11th-12th Leinster Runner-Up / Round 1 Winner

Phase 1 (B) Ulster Provincial Winner Played between 11th-12th Munster Runner-Up / Round 1 Winner

Phase 2 Winner of Phase 1 (A) Played between 18th-19th Winner of Phase 1 (B)

Phase 2 Loser of Phase 1 (A) Played between 18th-19th Loser of Phase 1 (B)

TO BE CONFIRMED

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Tier 1 (Quarter-Final Group 2)

Phase 1 (A) Leinster Provincial Winner Played between 11th-12th Ulster Runner-Up / Round 1 WInner

Phase 1 (B) Munster Provincial Winner Played between 11th-12th Connacht Runner-Up / Round 1 Winner

Phase 2 Winner of Phase 1 (A) Played between 18th-19th Winner of Phase 1 (B)

Phase 2 Loser of Phase 1 (A) Played between 18th-19th Loser of Phase 1 (B)

SAT 25 Jul

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship

⦁ Semi-Final Leinster Provincial Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner

SUN 26 Jul

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship

⦁ Semi-Final Munster Provincial Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner

Arm

Armagh Fixtures

Ant

Antrim Fixtures

Car

Carlow Fixtures

Cav

Cavan Fixtures

Cla

Clare Fixtures

Cor

Cork Fixtures

Der

Derry Fixtures

Don

Donegal Fixtures

Dow

Down Fixtures

Dub

Dublin Fixtures

Fer

Fermanagh Fixtures

Gal

Galway Fixtures

Ker

Kerry Fixtures

Kil

Kildare Fixtures

Kil

Kilkenny Fixtures

Lai

Laios Fixtures

Lan

Lancashire Fixtures

Lei

Leitrim Fixtures

Lim

Limerick Fixtures

Lon

London Fixtures

Log

Longford Fixtures

Lou

Louth Fixtures

May

Mayo Fixtures

Mea

Meath Fixtures

Mon

Monaghan Fixtures

Off

Offaly Fixtures

Ros

Roscommon Fixtures

Sli

Sligo Fixtures

Tip

Tipperary Fixtures

Tyr

Tyrone Fixtures

War

Warwickshire Fixtures

Wat

Waterford Fixtures

Wes

Westmeath Fixtures

Wic

Wicklow Fixtures

<a href=”https://www.GAABetting.ie/”><span style=”font-size: 10pt;”><strong><button type=”button”> GAA Betting.ie</button></strong> </span> </a>