We have an up to date list of GAA fixtures for July 2020 the list will be updated as information becomes available
Saturday 4 July
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Tier 1
Round 2 Round 1 Winner TBC Munster Runner-Up
Round 2 Round 1 Winner TBC Leinster Runner-Up
Round 2 Round 1 Winner TBC Connacht Runner-Up
Round 2 Round 1 TBC Ulster Runner-Up
TO BE CONFIRMED
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Tier 2
⦁ Final Semi-Final Winner Played between 18th-19th Semi-Final Winner
SUN 5 Jul
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Tier 2
⦁ Semi-Final Quarter-Final Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner
⦁ Semi-Final Quarter-Final Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner
TO BE CONFIRMED
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship
⦁ Preliminary Quarter-Final Winner Joe McDonagh Cup Played between 04th-05th 3rd Placed Team Munster Group
⦁ Preliminary Quarter-Final Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup Played between 04th-05th 3rd Placed Team Leinster Group
⦁ Quarter-Final Leinster Runner-Up Played between 11th-12th Winner Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Munster Group
⦁ Quarter-Final Munster Runner-Up Played between 11th-12th Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Leinster Group
Round 1 (A) Connacht Provincial Winner Played between 11th-12th
TO BE CONFIRMED SAT 25 Jul SUN 26 Jul
Semi-Final Munster Provincial Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship
Semi-Final Leinster Provincial Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship
Preliminary Quarter-Final Winner Joe McDonagh Cup Played between 04th-05th 3rd Placed Team Munster Group
Preliminary Quarter-Final Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup Played between 04th-05th 3rd Placed Team Leinster Group
Quarter-Final Leinster Runner-Up Played between 11th-12th Winner Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Munster Group
Quarter-Final Munster Runner-Up Played between 11th-12th Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Leinster Group
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship
Semi-Final Quarter-Final Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner
Semi-Final Quarter-Final Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner
⦁ TO BE CONFIRMED
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Tier 1 (Quarter-Final Group 1)
Round 1 (A) Connacht Provincial Winner Played between 11th-12th Leinster Runner-Up / Round 1 Winner
Phase 1 (B) Ulster Provincial Winner Played between 11th-12th Munster Runner-Up / Round 1 Winner
Phase 2 Winner of Phase 1 (A) Played between 18th-19th Winner of Phase 1 (B)
Phase 2 Loser of Phase 1 (A) Played between 18th-19th Loser of Phase 1 (B)
TO BE CONFIRMED
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Tier 1 (Quarter-Final Group 2)
Phase 1 (A) Leinster Provincial Winner Played between 11th-12th Ulster Runner-Up / Round 1 WInner
Phase 1 (B) Munster Provincial Winner Played between 11th-12th Connacht Runner-Up / Round 1 Winner
Phase 2 Winner of Phase 1 (A) Played between 18th-19th Winner of Phase 1 (B)
Phase 2 Loser of Phase 1 (A) Played between 18th-19th Loser of Phase 1 (B)
SAT 25 Jul
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship
⦁ Semi-Final Leinster Provincial Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner
SUN 26 Jul
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship
⦁ Semi-Final Munster Provincial Winner TBC Quarter-Final Winner
Armagh Fixtures
Antrim Fixtures
Carlow Fixtures
Cavan Fixtures
Clare Fixtures
Cork Fixtures
Derry Fixtures
Donegal Fixtures
Down Fixtures
Dublin Fixtures
Fermanagh Fixtures
Galway Fixtures
Kerry Fixtures
Kildare Fixtures
Kilkenny Fixtures
Laios Fixtures
Lancashire Fixtures
Leitrim Fixtures
Limerick Fixtures
London Fixtures
Longford Fixtures
Louth Fixtures
Mayo Fixtures
Meath Fixtures
Monaghan Fixtures
Offaly Fixtures
Roscommon Fixtures
Sligo Fixtures
Tipperary Fixtures
Tyrone Fixtures
Warwickshire Fixtures
Waterford Fixtures
Westmeath Fixtures
Wicklow Fixtures
