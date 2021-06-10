Cork v Westmeath — Pairc Ui Chaoimh — 2:00 pm — GAAGO
Cork will host Westmeath at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in the first relegation play-off to determine who will stay in division 2 of the Allianz football league and who will drop down to division 3.
The Munster giants have not looked as threatening as one might think this league campaign, picking up two wins from three but still find themselves in a relegation battle.
While Westmeath has lost all three of their league games, they have not looked out of place, leading Mayo for much of the game, before experience shun through. With spirited displays against Meath and Down, they could cause an upset.
Form — last three results
Cork — (Loss, Win, Win)
Westmeath — (Loss, Loss, Loss)
Players to watch
Cork: John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
Westmeath: John Heslin (St. Lomans)
Starting/Predicted Teams
Cork
Mícheál Martin; Sean Powter, Daniel O’Mahony, Kevin Flahive; Tadhg Corkery, Sean Meehan, Mattie Taylor; Ian Maguire, Paul Walsh; Sean White, Ruairi Deane, Kevin O’Driscoll; John O’Rourke, Cíaran Sheehan, Luke Connolly
Westmeath
Jason Daly; Jack Smith, Kevin Maguire, Boidu Sayeh, James Dolan, Ronan Wallace, Jamie Gonoud, Sam Duncan, Ray Connellan, David Lynch, Ger Egan, Ronan O’Toole, John Heslin, Luke Loughlin.
Betting
Cork: 1/6
Westmeath: 9/2
Draw: 12/1
Prediction
Cork by 5pts
