The GAA looks set to make steps from exiting the lockdown with the association saying they a return to play protocol will be agreed on by the GAA’s Covid 19 Advisory Group. This will then be ratified by the GAA hierarchy.

RTE say that the plan will likely be announced this coming Friday which is line when the government is expected to announced a move to phase 2 from Monday June 8th. The plan is set to look a gradual unrolling of restrictions. Of course this will be dependent on goverment advice and the R rate of the virus remaining low. Phase 2 will see the opening of walking tracks but it won’t be till phase 3 really till we start to see players back out on the pitches. GAA pitches will likely reopen and of course the clubs will have appointed Covid officers and supervisors to keep on top of things.

RTE have said that county boards have been planning and organising a return to the club championship which could see some club championships compacted and completed by the end of July. The pressure on clubs is quite high. They are not getting any gate receipts from games or sponsorship. However, if club grounds were to open then clubs will have to have the correct signs in place which show social distancing, as well hand washing facilities and sanitiser been placed around each club ground. It is also expected all equipment used will have to be washed and sanitised.

We all need to understand that the way the GAA will operate will be obviously different when it gets back. Everything we do in life has obviously now changed, be it queing to get into a shop, constantly hand washing, social distancing, these are just going to part and parcel of Ireland for the next couple of months at least. When the GAA does come back we will all certainly have the appetite for it !